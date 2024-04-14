A good commander knows when to cut his losses and withdraw to see another day, knows to save the lives left under his charge. For Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, this extends far beyond his soldiers; his people are at stake. After two years, it’s clear that Ukraine cannot win and Putin won’t back down. Both leaders refuse any outcome but what they want, and neither will allow it.

You might say that backing off from military support is kneeling before a tyrant. But only if you define the mission in war terms, win-lose. How about saving lives instead? If the U.S. chooses to keep bleeding billions, it would be far better for the blood letting to go toward a rescue operation, not a doomed military campaign, however trimmed in righteousness. Spend the money to relocate the Ukrainian people. Let Vladimir Putin have the wasteland he’s made. Don’t throw in the people with it.

We must work to redirect Zelensky’s passion from winning a war toward winning a new life for his people. With his understandable doggedness to kick Putin the hell out, the only way he would consider such a plan is to have no other option. The military aid must stop. It’s a tough love thing to do, but the only thing. If his passion is truly a home for his people, we and other countries can abide to give them a new home. Home is where the heart is, after all. But that only matters if the heart is still beating.

James Dambrosio

Old Orchard Beach

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: