Last week’s storm reminded me of many things: We live in an environment that doesn’t follow the calendar. That having no power is a drag. That all plans can go awry when the weather and climate don’t cooperate. Gratefully, it also reminded me of how thoughtfulness, kindness and good planning can help us manage those challenges.

This was demonstrated by our Cumberland town employees, who kept Town Hall open for safety, warmth and camaraderie. Stuck without a way to work with no access to the internet, I camped out in a dry and comfortable place and got my tasks done. Perhaps more impressive was the thoughtfulness of providing snacks and coffee that Town Manager Bill Shane and Councilor Tig Thorpe oversaw (and I’m sure others I didn’t recognize by face). Yet, what made me most appreciative was the kindness and fellowship that other folks provided. People were patient, welcoming and helpful at all times, sharing space with their neighbors. For our citizens who were stressed and worried for their homes, certain financial stress and personal risk, I witnessed constant goodwill shared amongst those of us at Town Hall.

As someone who needed something uplifting in the midst of a storm and stress, I am grateful to our Cumberland leadership, staffers and the many volunteers there for giving me exactly what I needed: one smile, cup of coffee and snack at-a-time. I thank and appreciate them all.

Greg Weissner

Cumberland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: