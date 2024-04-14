The current proposal in Falmouth for workforce housing is wrong for the community. How is $450,000, with a $90,000 down payment, workforce housing? Why would anyone buy a $450,000 half-house in Falmouth when the same money can buy a whole house and land in Westbrook?
A realtor website currently shows four houses in Westbrook under $400,000. It also shows 41 homes under $450,000 within 20 miles of Falmouth — all single-family homes with land. Others have expressed concerns with traffic, wetlands, environmental issues and the opportunity costs of using this land inappropriately.
I support workforce housing initiatives. This project does not meet the definition of such by any measure. The council should dump these proposals and work to find a better spot at a lower cost with better designs.
Scott Simmonds
Falmouth
