Should residents pay for Saco turn lane

To the editor,

This letter is relevant to Saco taxpayers.

WHAT: On Monday, April 22 Saco will consider approving a budget allocation of $308,233 to help a private developer pay for a 2018 site plan condition of approval.

WHY: After the City Council granted a Contract Zone Agreement in 2016 with amendment in 2018 to allow a school campus to be constructed at 184 Simpson Road, The Ecology School (TES) agreed to the Planning Board’s conditions of approval. (Source: 6/19/18 PB agenda.)

Based on verified traffic analysis and extensive deliberation by the Planning Board, one condition included an off-site turn lane improvement at Rte. 112 and Simpson Road to address new traffic that TES programming would add to the roadway based on the CZA’s maximum of 200 TES participants.

HOW: Years later with no turn lane constructed, TES and private attorney Phil Saucier present that taxpayers should help fund the turn lane. (Source: 11/22/21 council meeting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LcGIVTIObe4.)

Council voted 4 to 2 on Oct. 16, 2023 to move forward with an application to MDOT for the TES turn-lane project: the BPI grant requires each party to pay 33.33% of a $924,700 price tag, with Saco’s portion capped at $308,233. MDOT notified Saco in March of the grant’s approval.

Bailouts of developers who agree to site plan conditions but fail to complete them as they enjoy growth with land and house purchases, expanding payrolls, and programming and infrastructure additions, is a dangerous precedent that the Town Council should avoid.

Please attend the Saco Council meeting on April 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Inga Sandvoss Browne

Saco

