SPRINGVALE — Laura J. Blaisdell, 65, of Springvale, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Laura was born in Biddeford on June 9, 1958, a daughter of Edward and Gertrude (Dumont) Clegg. Her youth was spent growing up in Biddeford, and later in Saco, and she graduated from Thornton Academy, Class of 1977. Laura went on to further her education at Andover College in Portland, receiving her associates degree in business.

Laura married Joseph Blaisdell, and together they raised two wonderful children, Benjamin and Caitlin. They later divorced, yet remained friends and co-parented their children together. Laura was a deeply caring mother and homemaker, and devoted countless hours supporting her children with their activities.

There were many things that Laura enjoyed doing in her pastime, but some of the more notable ones were walking on Old Orchard Beach, going on shopping trips, and following the Boston Red Sox. Above all she had a passion for music, especially for Elvis and the Beach Boys.

Being a very outgoing, social person, Laura enjoyed spending time with people, and would bring a smile to everyone’s face when she walked in the room. Whenever you met up with Laura you were guaranteed to get one of her big, warm hugs. Her joy and love could be sincerely felt with every embrace. She was an extraordinary lady who always wanted to make everyone around her feel just as special.

Most of all, Laura loved the time spent with her family. She will be sadly missed by many.

Laura was predeceased by: her father, Edward Clegg: her mother, Gertrude Adams; and by her brother, Gary Clegg.

She is survived by: her son, Benjamin Blaisdell; her daughter, Caitlin Tiller and husband Lawrence; and by her three grandchildren, Travis Tiller, Lawrence Tiller, and Elijah Tiller. Laura is also survived by her three siblings: Daniel Clegg and wife Sandra, Jeffrey Clegg and wife Tammy, and Valerie Leach and husband Michael; as well as by several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

