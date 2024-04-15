BASEBALL

Coach: Wes Ridlon (fourth year, 38-14 overall record)

2023 record: 11-6 (Lost, 5-0, to Marshwood in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Harrison Griffiths (Senior), Lewis Moynihan (Senior), Mason Porter (Senior), Zak Sanders (Senior), Matt Fallona (Junior), Erik Swenson (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 25 @ Thornton Academy, April 30 @ Gorham, May 2 SOUTH PORTLAND, May 4 @ Cheverus, May 16 @ Falmouth, May 18 @ Marshwood, May 25 @ Portland

Coach’s comment: “This is a more experienced team that returns a lot of players. The goal for us is to be a top four team in the league and make a deep playoff run that hopefully ends in a state championship. We will lean on strong pitching and defense and hope that we can get better timely hitting with runners in scoring position.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough once again was stymied by Marshwood last year in the playoffs and while some key players have departed, the Red Storm are poised to once again be one of the best teams in Class A South.

Pitching is at a premium in the league and Scarborough can turn to a trio of aces in Swenson (a second-team league all-star in 2023 after posting a 0.58 earned run average), Sanders (1.67 ERA) and Griffiths (1.10 ERA). Sanders (who plays the outfield when he’s not on the mound) hit .286 last year and was an honorable mention all-star. Other key returners include first baseman Porter (.271 with a team-high 12 runs scored), infielder Fallona (.261 and a team-high 11 runs batted in) and infielder Moynihan (.304). Senior Patrick McCue and junior Cam Wellman are outfielders of note.

Scarborough has enough talent to hold its own against a difficult slate. The Red Storm hope this time to save their best for last and they could be tough out come June.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Brian Rice (first year)

2023 record: 10-7 (Lost, 4-3, to Kennebunk in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Samantha Cote (Senior), Jamie Kemper (Senior), Meghan Robinson (Senior), Alana Sawyer (Senior)

Pivotal games: April 20 @ Cheverus, April 22 THORNTON ACADEMY, April 26 BIDDEFORD, May 3 @ Gorham, May 8 @ Portland, May 10 WINDHAM, May 15 @ South Portland

Coach’s comment: “As cliche as it may sound, the goal this year is to execute. We have a group of four amazing senior leaders that know how to execute and will do their thing. If we can coach up the juniors and sophomores on the team to make plays when called on and follow the senior captains’ lead, we can do some things this year. We have a lot of players that will be stepping into bigger roles than they’ve had, so it will be important for us to help them grow and continue to develop through the season. We have several players banged up a little right now, so getting and keeping everyone healthy is also key.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough welcomes its third coach in as many seasons, as Rice, a longtime coach in the school system, takes over. The Red Storm hope to return to their familiar perch at the top of Class A South, but there’s some work to do in the weeks to come.

Scarborough will be without junior standout Natalie Moynihan this spring, as she’s sitting out with a knee injury suffered earlier this school year. As a result, Robinson and junior Gabby Pelletier will be the team’s pitchers of note. Sawyer returns as catcher. The honorable mention all-star tied for the team lead in home runs in 2023, so look for her to provide plenty of pop at the plate. Kemper, who plays second base, is another top hitter. She led the Red Storm in runs batted in a year ago and was a first-team league all-star. Cote, the shortstop, continues the hot hitting theme. She led the team in slugging percentage, doubles and runs scored last year and was an honorable mention. Robinson, who will play third base when she’s not on the mound, can handle the bat (.370) as well as excel on the basepaths (she led the team in steals last season). Look for junior infielder Sophia Rinaldi to play a big role as well.

Scarborough faces some of the preseason favorites early on and has an opportunity to re-establish itself as a top contender. The Red Storm will score their share of runs. If they can get the shutdown pitching that has long been the program’s hallmark, they’ll be in the thick of things until the very end.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Zach Barrett (sixth year, 33-36 overall record)

2023 record: 6-10 (Lost, 15-4, to Falmouth in Class A state quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Ben Kerbel (Senior), Olin Pedersen (Senior), Drew Witas (Senior)

Pivotal games: April 16 @ Cape Elizabeth, April 19 FALMOUTH, April 26 @ South Portland, April 30 THORNTON ACADEMY, May 9 YARMOUTH, May 20 @ Gorham

Coach’s comment: “This year will be another effort to rebuild from the huge graduation of 2022. However, to Kerbel, Witas and Pederson, this is a season to prove that we have what it takes to go deep into the playoffs. All three are very talented and deserve to be recognized as premier players at their positions. We’re hoping to bring young players up to speed this year and develop into a team that can contend with the best in the state. The goal is to make it to the semifinals.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough has been a playoff regular in recent seasons, but hasn’t been able to return to the championship level it once enjoyed. This season, the Red Storm hope to return to prominence.

Kerbel and Witas were first-team league all-stars in 2023. Kerbel is one of the conference’s top goalies. Last year, he saved 56.5 percent of the shots he faced. He’ll keep Scarborough in every game. Witas is a top defenseman, who can also get involved in the offense. A year ago, he had 17 goals, 11 assists, 25 ground balls and forced 21 turnovers. Witas is joined on the defensive end by sophomore Lucas Guiffre-Renaud. Sophomore Kyle Gambardella will be a force at longstick middie. Offensively, Pedersen, an honorable mention last season, is a top scoring threat. He had 21 goals and five assists in 2023. Sophomore Wes Merrill could step in and make an impact as well.

The Red Storm have some big mountains to climb early with games against Cape Elizabeth and Falmouth, arguably the two finest teams in the state, so they’ll learn quickly where they stand. Scarborough has what it takes to weather the storm and be a tough out by the time the postseason rolls around.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Taylor Colangelo (second year)

2023 record: 3-12 (Lost, 11-3, to Thornton Academy in Class A South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Fiona Betters (Senior), Natalie Ryan (Senior), Julia Sholl (Senior), Grace Carlista (Junior), Isabel Freedman (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 16 FREEPORT, April 18 FALMOUTH, April 26 MARSHWOOD, April 30 @ Waynflete, May 24 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 28 @ Kennebunk

Coach’s comment: “Losing 11 seniors last season, we lost a lot of leadership and big voices on the field. One of our biggest goal as a team this season is to find our voices and confidence on the field as a younger team. We are also returning some key players who already have big voices on the field, who will lead this team to being able to compete in some tough games on our schedule.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough made the playoffs a year ago and hopes to do again, but nothing will come easily against a difficult schedule. Regardless, the Red Storm can’t be overlooked.

Betters and sophomore Hope Melevsky hope to spark this year’s offense in the draw circle. They’re joined in the midfield by Carlista and Sholl. Up top, freshmen Madison Howes and Avery Larsen could evolve into top scorers once they get comfortable playing at the varsity level. Defensively, Scarborough can rely on Freedman (a member of the league’s All-Rookie team in 2023) and Ryan. Junior Fiona McDougal is in goal.

The Red Storm, who opened with an inspirational 11-10, triple-overtime win at Portland last week, will be tested mightily early in the year, but this is a group that should show steady improvement. By season’s end, this group will have more confidence and will be a squad no one wants to face in the crucible of the postseason.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coaches:

(Boys) Derek Veilleux (21st year, six state championships)

(Girls) Denise Curry (second year)

2023 results:

(Boys) 4th @ Class A state meet

(Girls) 2nd @ Class A state meet

Top returning athletes

(Boys) Dylan Brown (Senior), John Read (Senior), Miguel Torres (Senior), Ethan Keller (Junior), Baxter Merriam (Junior), Nate Murray (Junior)

(Girls) Kyleigh Record (Senior), Emerson Flaker (Junior), Laurel Driscoll (Sophomore), Isabella Harmon (Sophomore)

Coach Veilleux’s comment: “We hope to run our best in the championship meets. If we can stay healthy and the kids believe in themselves, we can compete with the top teams.”

Coach Curry’s comment: “Our goal as a team is to work together to bring home the state outdoor title.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Both Scarborough teams came close to the big prize a year ago. This spring, a championship could be the end result.

The boys’ squad hoped for some big points from junior Wyatt Martin, the reigning state champion in the pole vault, but he’s sidelined this spring by injury. Scarborough does return Murray, who was runner-up in the shot put and placed third in the discus last season. He’s a premier thrower and will make a run at the top spot in those events this time around. Brown is another thrower to watch. Torres came in seventh in the long jump a year ago and is the team’s top jumper. On the track, Keller (fifth in the two-mile) leads the way in the distance. He’s joined by Baxter Merriam and freshman Atticus Merriam. Torres (fifth in the 110 hurdles, and eighth in the 300 hurdles) and Read (seventh in the 110 hurdles) are top hurdlers. The Red Storm are battling the likes of indoor champion South Portland, cross country champion Portland, Falmouth and Gorham, but will be right there with those teams when all is said and done.

On the girls’ side, Flaker will be an elite sprinter. Last spring, Flaker was runner-up in the 400, third in the 200, third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100. She’ll make a run at the top spot in multiple races this season. The distance features Driscoll (second in both the mile and two-mile) and Record (third in the 800 and third in the mile). Senior Bailey Stoddard-Baughman hopes to score in the hurdles. Harmon is the top threat on the field side, competing in the jumps and pole vault. After capturing the indoor championship, Scarborough is looking for more hardware. Cheverus and Portland, among others, stand in the way, but this group has to like its chances.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Craig McDonald (23rd year)

2023 record: 9-5 (Lost, 5-0, to eventual champion Falmouth in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Owen Tate (Senior), Jacob Lavigne (Junior), Ethan Stockwell (Junior), Max Edwards (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “This season, we hope to continue to build on our success from last year. We have three returning starters on a team that reached the semifinals. Our doubles play will more than likely be the determining factor on how well we do as a team. The experience gained from an entire season of matches will hopefully build enough confidence that we can peak as a team come playoff time.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough was one of the last teams standing in 2023 and hopes for more of the same this spring.

The Red Storm will turn to Stockwell to play first singles. Lavigne and Edwards are the other singles options after playing doubles in 2023. Tate is a top option at doubles. Juniors Ryker Beveler and Jon Hao and sophomore Ben Wolfgram will figure into the mix as well.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Lincoln MacIsaac (16th year)

2023 record: 12-2 (Lost to Kennebunk in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Talia Borelli (Senior), Bella Cosma (Senior), Lana Djuranovic (Senior), Sanibel Shinners (Senior), Julia Strouse (Senior), Allison Canatsey (Junior), Ellie Rumelhart (Junior), Megan Rumelhart (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “This group is really athletic and has already impressed with their quickness and ability to adapt practice concepts into game play. Mostly, they don’t stop and get to every ball. We have a great mix of veteran and new players and our practices have been full of positive energy. These players support one another and work hard all the time to get better because our captains have set that standard. These athletes want to win and they want to win as a team. We’re all committed to building off each day so we are prepared for the next. We want to compete every match, prove that we belong and play tennis at a high level right through the postseason.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough continues to be one of the finest teams in Class A South, but is still seeking that breakthrough to the state championship. Despite graduating all-star Amber Woods, this year’s group should be very strong again in a deep region.

The Red Storm have a strong core of veteran athletes who have excelled in multiple sports. That group includes Borelli, Canatsey, Cosma, Djuranovic, Ellie Rumelhart, Megan Rumelhart, Shinners and Strouse. Senior Rayann Chamberlain, Lilly Desjardins and Brooke Wardrop and juniors Megan Hassett and Meli Laine also have experience. Also factoring into the mix will be sophomores Thea Comstock and Peyton Crosby and freshmen Sara Claret, Calli Juhring, Suzann Link, Ciara Maher and Abigail Roberts.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

