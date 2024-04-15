BASEBALL

Coach: Mike Owens (13th year, 162-62 overall record, two state titles)

2023 record: 17-3 (Beat Edward Little, 5-0, to win Class A state championship)

Top returning players: Easton Healy (Junior), Hudson Iacuessa (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 25 FALMOUTH, April 30 PORTLAND, May 2 @ Scarborough, May 7 THORNTON ACADEMY, May 14 MARSHWOOD, May 21 CHEVERUS, May 24 @ Gorham

Coach’s comment: “We are very young with very little experience, but we have some talented players who will need to learn to play varsity baseball on the fly. We are going to have to figure out how to score runs with so many new bats in the lineup. We have some speed, so we may have to rely on some small ball. I think we will look a lot different in June then we do in April and the goal, as always, will be to get into the playoffs and make a deep run.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: South Portland baseball is in the midst of a Golden Age after winning two of the past three Class A state titles, but graduation took a huge toll on the program. While the common perception suggests that the Red Riots won’t be in contention this year, don’t be surprised if some unproven talent steps up and keeps South Portland in the hunt.

This year’s team will be led by Healy and Iacuessa. Healy played second base last season and was exceptional defensively, only making one error in 68 chances. He also stole 10 bases and scored seven runs. This year, Healy will be at shortstop and will see some time on the mound as well. Iacuessa showed glimpses of greatness as a freshman, hitting .276, scoring 10 runs and driving in 11. He played rightfield last year, but will be at first base and will pitch as well this year. Several newcomers will need to step right up and make an impact at the varsity level. That group includes senior outfielder Curtis Metcalf, junior pitcher Kason Lewis, junior second baseman Corbin Voisine, sophomore catcher Cam Barrett, sophomore centerfielder Alex Horton and sophomore pitcher Ben Morin.

No one will take any pity on South Portland’s plight this season, which means the Red Riots might undergo trial by fire. Even if it loses some games along the way, you can bet that by June, South Portland will be primed to match up against anyone. Instead of wearing the bullseye, the Red Riots will have a chip on their shoulder and if all goes well, they’ll make more memories before all is said and done.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Drew DiMauro (second year)

2023 record: 12-5 (Lost, 8-7, to Gorham in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Andrea DiMauro (Senior), Phoebe Dodge (Senior), Ella Nickerson (Senior), Chloe Whitten (Senior), Baylie Littlefield (Junior), Rachel DiMauro (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: May 1 GORHAM, May 3 @ Biddeford, May 6 PORTLAND, May 10 WESTBROOK, May 15 SCARBOROUGH, May 17 @ Windham, May 20 @ Kennebunk

Coach’s comment: “Same as last season, we aim to host a playoff game and continue to build from there. Pitching and defense will be key in big games. We will need our young players to step up and play pivotal roles. We know they have the ability and if we reach our potential, we can definitely be one of the better offensive teams in the league again. These ladies have the skills to be in the mix of things late in the season if our young hitters get acclimated to the tough SMAA pitching that we have to face. We really believe we have a well-rounded team with much versatility and more speed than the program has had in a while.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: South Portland, which teamed up with Westbrook during a successful co-op season a year ago, is back to stand-alone status this spring. The Red Riots have plenty of returning talent, add some key newcomers and have what it takes to be in the hunt come June.

Andrea DiMauro and Nickerson were league all-stars in 2023. DiMauro is the top pitcher (seven victories a year ago) who also boasts a potent bat (.458, 26 runs batted in last year), while Nickerson, an outfielder, is almost impossible to retire at the plate. She hit .579 with 33 hits, including a pair of home runs, with 29 runs scored. Other returners of note include Littlefield (a pitcher and infielder who won five games in 2023), Dodge (a second baseman who hit .333), Whitten (who can catch, play second base or the outfield and who hit .344) and Rachel DiMauro (who will play first base or pitch and hit .400 last season with a home run). That group is bolstered by the addition of four freshmen who represent the program’s future. Maegan Berry will see some time on the mound and can also play the outfield. Jillian Edgar will see time in the infield and the outfield. Annalise Soucy can play middle infield or outfield. Lucy Wetzel is a shortstop/outfielder.

Based on its performance from a year ago, South Portland believes it can compete with anyone in a tough league. This is going to be a team that is going to give the opposition fits and will be a very difficult out in the postseason.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Dan Hanley (fourth year, 26-19 overall record)

2023 record 13-4 (Lost, 17-6, to Cape Elizabeth in Class A state final)

Top returning players: Caleb Juers (Senior), Tobey Lappin (Senior), Jamen Senter (Senior), Ian House (Junior), Beckett Mehlhorn (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 26 SCARBOROUGH, May 11 @ York, May 15 THORNTON ACADEMY, May 18 NYA, May 22 @ Falmouth

Coach’s comment: “We graduated 11 seniors from last year’s team, but we bring back talent on both ends of the field. We have a lot of new players stepping into varsity roles. I’m really pleased with our attitude and approach. We have some young guys and we’re trying a lot out pretty quickly. We aim to be competitive in every game we play and I expect us to continue to improve individually and collectively throughout the season. This is a hard-working and scrappy group. I can’t wait to see them compete.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: South Portland was a feel-good story a year ago, upsetting Falmouth in the state semifinals to reach the final for the first time in nearly a decade, but the Red Riots were no match for the Cape Elizabeth juggernaut. Graduation then took a big bite out of the program, taking, among others, elite goalie Ben Kieu. South Portland will need some time to rebuild to a championship level, as evidenced by a season-opening 17-4 setback at Cape Elizabeth last week, but by season’s end, don’t be surprised if Hanley has the Red Riots knocking on the championship door yet again.

South Portland will be led offensively by Mehlhorn, a first-team all-star who scored 44 goals and added 18 assists as a sophomore. He’s an elite attack who will always get the opposition’s best effort. Lappin, who scored twice in the opener, will also be a force on the offensive end. Lappin, the school’s Winter Athlete of the Year, had 12 goals and eight assists in 2023. House (8 goals, 4 assists) can also put the ball in the net. Junior Brady Cash, a transfer from Cheverus, will take faceoffs, as Nyc Gagne is sidelined this year with injury. Senior Bryce Gordon is another scoring threat. Sophomore Tadhg O’Donnell (another faceoff option) is a midfielder of note. Defensively, the Red Riots will rely on Juers (39 ground balls last season), Senter (30 GBs) and sophomore Ansel Eppich in front of junior Danny Fitzgibbon, who will attempt to fill the big shoes of Kieu in goal (he made eight saves in the opener).

South Portland needs some time to return to a top level, but it’ll happen. Regardless of their ultimate win-loss record, the Red Riots will be poised to make a run come June.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Eliza Hellier (first year)

2023 record 3-11 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Maddie Fitzherbert (Senior), Emily Keefe (Senior), Cassidy Clyde (Sophomore), Lauren Steady (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 23 SCARBOROUGH, April 25 @ Cheverus, May 1 BIDDEFORD, May 9 @ Noble, May 14 PORTLAND

Coach’s comment: “With two seniors, we are a relatively young team, with a lot of raw talent. My goal for this year is to hone the skills of our team to allow them to compete against the top teams in our league.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After missing the playoffs a year ago, South Portland looks to rebound this season under a new coach. Hellier, who played in college at Lasell University and has previously served as an assistant with the Red Riots, takes over a group with some promise.

Fitzherbert was a first-team league all-star in 2023. She’s back as a top defender. Keefe is also on defense. Offensively, Steady (honorable mention last season) and Clyde (All-Rookie team) lead the way. Junior Abigail Thayer will play a big role in the midfield as well. Sophomore Cara Inman takes draws. Junior Parker Griffin will be in goal.

South Portland is hoping for steady improvement and if that happens, the wins will come. A run to the playoffs wouldn’t be a big surprise.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coaches:

(Boys) Dave Kahill (16th year)

(Girls) Matt Toothaker (third year)

2023 results:

(Boys) 6th @ Class A state meet

(Girls) tie-20th @ Class A state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) Henry Risch (Senior), Patrick Heffernan (Junior), Fischer Petrlik (Junior), Alexandy Pierre (Junior), Arnaud Sioho (Junior), Evan Small (Junior), Caleb Ramsell (Sophomore)

(Girls) Gabbie Archibald (Senior), Olivia Bean (Senior), Sam Clyde (Senior), Christie Cole (Senior), Nesreen Laam (Senior), Cassandra Porter (Senior), Iris Young (Senior), Makayla Edwards-Burwell (Junior), Destinee Milandu (Junior)

Coach Kahill’s comment: “With 75 athletes, we’re a very large team with a balance of experienced and young talent, depth and excitement. Thirty-five of our team members are participating in outdoor track for the first time, so we hope to continue to grow the program through our junior and senior leaders, who are hard-working, positive, respectful and focused. Our main goals are to develop character and team camaraderie, improve throughout the season and compete with enthusiasm and respect. We have talent and championship meet experience in many events and our success throughout the season will rely on developing more depth and improvement through hard work. There are a number of talented teams in the SMAA and Class A and our team has potential to place in the top five in the championship meets.”

Coach Toothaker’s comment: “We are coming off of an excellent indoor track season where we saw the highest turnout of athletes in over a decade. Entering the outdoor season, we have a huge group of returning athletes and likely the largest girls outdoor track team the program has ever seen. Last season was a season of growth for our team. This year, our focus as a team is to build upon our successes and continue to develop our team into an SMAA and state contending unit. My personal focus this season is to guide each athlete to season or personal best performances and to help qualify as many as possible to championship level meets. We have a large group of seniors and veteran athletes on the team who will be guiding all of our newcomers along the course of this season. It’s very exciting to see not only the potential that we have, but the enthusiasm and participation that these athletes are bringing to our program and our sport.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: It’s a heady time for the South Portland track program and there’s plenty of optimism around the upcoming campaign.

The boys’ squad is coming off a historic indoor state championship and hopes to build on that breakthrough with more glory this spring. The Red Riots have no shortage of talent. South Portland is going to be strong in multiple events, starting with the racewalk, as Pierre (second a year ago) and Heffernan (sixth) return. Sophomore Kevin Lohasatienwong adds depth. The Red Riots’ distance contingent will be heard from. That group is paced by Small (fourth in the two-mile last year), Petrlik and sophomore Michael Lawlor. In the sprints, keep an eye on Ramsell, Sioho, junior Enoque De Dieu, sophomores Manace Khelendende, Joyce Otshudi and Israel Ditanduka, a transfer from Freeport. Sioho is also a top hurdler, along with Ramsell, senior Che-Hao Saito, juniors Matt Berry, Gedeao Buanza and Brady Edwards and freshmen Devin Berry and Lamed Khelendende. South Portland is loaded in field events too. Sioho came in fourth in the triple jump and eighth in the long jump a year ago and was dominant indoors. Ramsell (seventh in the triple jump as a freshman), Buanza, De Dieu, Ditanduka, Manace Khelendende, Otshudi, Saito, juniors Tyler Bryant, Gavin Nicholson and Jackson Whitehouse and freshman Jared LaRose are other jumpers of note. Risch (seventh in both the discus and shot put in 2023) leads the throwing contingent. He’s joined by Bryant, seniors George Aldrich, Max Kennedy and Miles Wetzel and sophomore Rush Morrison. Kennedy, LaRose, Nicholson and Matt Frey take part in the pole vault. South Portland has plenty of competition in the league, most notably, perennial powerhouse Scarborough, as well as Marshwood and Portland, but the Red Riots are primed to steal more headlines.

On the girls’ side, Edwards-Burwell is the lone returning state meet scorer. She came in fifth in the shot put and will be a top thrower. Edwards-Burwell is joined by Porter, sophomores Sunila Deloacth, Laurelei Kebokere and Destiny Peter and freshman Hiromi Barrios-Monzon. The jumps feature Bean, Clyde, Peter, Young, seniors Francesca Amoroso and Zoe Fanny Indenga and sophomores Ellie Bisson, Ellia Christensen, Audrey LeBleu and Zelia Monerio. Laam is a pole vaulter. On the track, top sprinters include Amoroso, Barrios-Monzon, Bean, Bisson, Christensen, Cole, Indenga, Laam, Milandu, Monerio, Young, sophomore McKenna Brown and freshmen Haley Field, Olivia McKenzie, Pamela Salamanca and Evelyn Smith. Bean, Brown, Christensen, Peter and Salamanca hope to score in the hurdles. The distance contingent includes Archibald, Clyde, LeBleu, Young and sophomores Elsa Henriksen and Julia Tompkins. South Portland has what it takes to move up the ladder this season.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Tom Hyland (15th year)

2023 record: 7-7 (Lost, 4-1, to Kennebunk in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning player: Eli Falatko (Senior), Brady Hulsey (Senior), Sam Scott (Senior), Eliot Werthheimer (Junior), Micah Yarlott (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “Last season, we finished in the middle of the pack. This season, we are more prepared, seasoned and experienced. We all look forward to the competition. Our enthusiasm and expectations are high. We have a good group who appreciate and respect each other.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: South Portland hopes to hold its own in league competition and make the playoffs again this spring.

Yarlott returns as the Red Riots’ top singles player. Werthheimer will be at second singles and Scott projects to be in the No. 3 singles spot. Falatko and Hulsey return at doubles. They’re joined by sophomore Jonah Cook. Senior Sam Bryant will be in the mix as well.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Elizabeth Scifres (24th year)

2023 record 6-7 (Lost, 5-0, to Gorham in Class A South preliminary round

Top returning players: Kaitlyn Foster (Senior), Ryan Richambault (Senior), Maggie Truman (Senior)

The Forecaster’s forecast: South Portland has been a playoff regular for many seasons and the Red Riots will be in contention again this spring.

Foste and Richambault return at singles and Truman moves up from doubles to play third singles this year. Victoria Goode, Teta Keza, Quinn Kinsella-Mulkerin, Lilla Pickett and Madolyn Roy were all in the running for doubles spots at press time.

