Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  4/22  6 p.m.  School Budget Presentation  Town Hall

Tue.  4/23  6 p.m.  School Budget Presentation  Town Hall

Wed.  4/24  7 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals  Zoom, Town Hall

Thu.  4/25  8:30 a.m.  School Building Advisory  Zoom

Thu.  4/25  6:30 p.m.  School Building Advisory  Town Hall

South Portland

Mon.  4/22  5:30 p.m.  Historic Preservation  Planning/Dev.

Advertisement

Tue.  4/23  5:30 p.m.  Civil Service Commission  ???

Tue.  4/23  6:30 p.m.  Budget Workshop  City Hall

Wed.  4/24  6 p.m.  Housing Authority  Housing Authority

Wed.  4/24  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom, City Hall

Thu.  4/25  5 p.m.  Harbor Commissioners Workshop  Fish Pier

Thu.  4/25  6 p.m.  Human Rights Commission  City Hall

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Sentry Community, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles