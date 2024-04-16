Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 4/22 6 p.m. School Budget Presentation Town Hall
Tue. 4/23 6 p.m. School Budget Presentation Town Hall
Wed. 4/24 7 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals Zoom, Town Hall
Thu. 4/25 8:30 a.m. School Building Advisory Zoom
Thu. 4/25 6:30 p.m. School Building Advisory Town Hall
South Portland
Mon. 4/22 5:30 p.m. Historic Preservation Planning/Dev.
Tue. 4/23 5:30 p.m. Civil Service Commission ???
Tue. 4/23 6:30 p.m. Budget Workshop City Hall
Wed. 4/24 6 p.m. Housing Authority Housing Authority
Wed. 4/24 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Zoom, City Hall
Thu. 4/25 5 p.m. Harbor Commissioners Workshop Fish Pier
Thu. 4/25 6 p.m. Human Rights Commission City Hall
