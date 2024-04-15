LITCHFIELD — A 48-year-old woman working as a rural mail carrier died of injuries suffered when her mail truck rolled over Saturday morning in Litchfield, officials said.

Alicia Bubier of Wales died following the crash at the intersection of Huntington Hill Road and Quackenbush Lane, according to Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Quackenbush Lane is a dirt road that leads to Sand Pond.

The crash was reported at 9:03 a.m. Saturday. Rescue workers were told a United States Postal Service vehicle had rolled over and the female driver had been partially ejected.

An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office found Bubier was southbound on Huntington Hill Road when her vehicle veered off the road and rolled over several times. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Litchfield and Gardiner firefighters responded to the crash site and removed the woman from the vehicle.

Bubier was taken by Gardiner ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment of severe trauma, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was towed from the scene by AC Towing, and the Sheriff’s Office is expected to perform a vehicle inspection.

Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy York was told by hospital staff members at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday that Bubier had died, according to Read.

Deputy Jordan Gaudet is expected to perform an accident reconstruction, Read said, and the cause of the wreck was still under investigation Monday.

Steve Doherty, a regional spokesman for the United States Postal Service, confirmed Monday a Litchfield rural carrier died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash while she was working. He said grief counselors were available to her coworkers.

“Our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends and coworkers as they navigate this tragic loss,” Doherty said Monday, adding that the Postal Service was also investigating the incident.

Chief Rick Sieberg of the Gardiner Fire Department said the mail truck was an older model used widely in delivering mail.

