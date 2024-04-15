BASEBALL

Coach: Marc Halsted (17th year, 184-107-1 overall record, one state championship)

2023 record: 14-6 (Lost, 1-0, to Old Town in Class B state final)

Top returning players: Sam Bradford (Senior), Andrew Cheever (Senior), Matt Gautreau (Senior), Jack Janczuk (Senior), Sam Lowenstein (Senior), Graeme Roux (Senior), David Swift (Senior)

Pivotal games: April 22 @ Cape Elizabeth, April 24 @ Greely, May 6 YORK, May 8 @ Freeport, May 10 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 15 GREELY, May 22 FREEPORT, May 27 @ York

Coach’s comment: “The state game loss was tough, but our seniors are excited to get back out there and prove we are one of the better teams in the state. Class B South is a fantastic league with lots of great players who have grown up in the modern era of travel baseball, so there are no days off. We respect everybody and will be ready to compete when the snow clears.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth enjoyed a magical campaign a year ago, beating longtime rivals Greely and Cape Elizabeth to reach the state final and even though the Clippers ultimately fell a run short of the big prize, the season was an unequivocal success. With an abundance of talent returning, Yarmouth is ready to make another run and this time around, it hopes to finish the job and it wouldn’t be wise to bet against this accomplished group. The Clippers’ pitching staff will be as formidable as any, as Swift (a first-team league all-star a year ago) and Cheever (also a first-team all-star, as well as the conference’s Player of the Year) return and Lowenstein, a second-team all-star who was limited to hitting a year ago due to injury, is back throwing and is eager to make up for lost time. Bradford and junior Alec Gagnon will also see time on the hill. Roux had a breakout season at catcher in 2023 and will be a key contributor again this season, both on defense and at the plate as a hitter. Junior Bobby Wolff will also get an opportunity to catch. Yarmouth is rock-solid on the infield behind Janczuk at first base, Gautreau (the leadoff hitter and speedster on the basepaths) at second or short, Cheever (who hit .406 and scored 17 runs a year ago) at short and Swift (the school’s Winter Athlete of the Year after a state title in hockey) at third. Bradford is a top outfielder and Janczuk, Lowenstein and Wolff will see time there as well. Junior Alec Gagnon can play literally any position and will be a key contributor. The Clippers can do it all. They can hit, pitch, run and field. Navigating the schedule won’t be easy, but Yarmouth will rise to the occasion. After coming oh-so-close a year ago, the Clippers are ready to take the final step. This squad’s quest to finish the job will be fascinating to watch.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Nicole Sears (first year)

2023 record: 7-10 (Lost, 12-2, in five-innings, to Medomak Valley in Class B South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Leah Muentener (Senior), Julia Brown (Junior), Julia Lawwill (Junior), Cat Rich (Junior), Drea Rideout (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 22 @ Cape Elizabeth, April 24 @ Greely, May 2 @ Lake Region, May 6 YORK, May 8 @ Freeport, May 10 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 15 GREELY, May 20 @ Poland, May 22 FREEPORT, May 27 @ York

Coach’s comment: “With the return of seven starters, this team is primed and ready to make an impact. We are out of our rebuilding phase. We have a great group of returning players, some exciting new additions, a great team culture and we’re riding the momentum from 2023 to make some noise this season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth returned to the playoffs a year ago and this spring, the Clippers hope to be a top contender in Class B South.

Lawwill was a first-team league all-star each of the past two seasons. She’s a top returner who can play third base or centerfield. Last year, Lawwill hit .537. She’ll be a top hitter again. Rideout, who catches and pitches, is coming off a season which saw her earn mention as a second-team all-star selection. She hit .348 a year ago and is another big bat in the lineup. Other top returners include Muentener in centerfield (she was an honorable mention selection a year ago after hitting .317), Rich at shortstop (.323) and Brown at first base (.267). Senior Lucia Jordan is the team’s top pitcher. Rideout, Rich and junior Emily Mantle will also get an opportunity to see time in the circle. Sophomores Adelaide Strout, who can catch and play the outfield, and Addi Lee (utility), will play key roles this season too.

Yarmouth is again a contender and this year’s team has high hopes. Don’t be surprised if the Clippers take another step forward and post a winning record and make some noise in the playoffs.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Jon Miller (fourth year, 34-14 overall record, one state championship)

2023 record: 11-5 (Lost, 9-3, to eventual champion York in Class B state semifinals)

Top returning players: Colter Olson (Senior), Matt Cain (Junior), Wyatt Gawtry (Junior), Ward Jenkins (Junior), Owen Walsh (Junior), Will Redfield (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 19 @ Brunswick, April 23 GREELY, April 26 @ Waynflete, April 30 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 3 MESSALONSKEE, May 6 @ Greely, May 15 YORK, May 18 FALMOUTH, May 24 NYA, May 29 @ Cape Elizabeth

Coach’s comment: “We’re young. We only have three seniors on the roster. Our core is sophomores. It’s a good group though and we’ll compete. We have to grow up and grow up fast with our schedule. Colter will lead the way on offense. Our goal is to get back to the state final and to win it. I think the guys can do it.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth begins the season with a few proven players and some question marks as well, but this roster boasts enough talent to compete once again for a Class B state title.

Olson was an All-American and a league all-star last season after scoring 59 goals and adding 28 assists in just 14 games. He’ll fill the net with regularity despite the best effort of the opposition to slow him down. Cain and sophomore Hakon Yeo join Olson on attack and as a result, they’ll get their share of good looks. Walsh, sophomore George Brown and sophomore Noah Tippie will be top middies. Tippie will take the majority of faceoffs. Defensively, the Clippers are solid behind Jenkins (a second-team all-star last season), Gawtry and junior Myles Williman, who spent last year at Fryeburg Academy. Redfield, a second-team all-star in 2023, was impressive in goal as a freshman and should be even more formidable this season.

The Clippers had originally planned to join the girls’ squad and move up to Class A, but will remain in Class B for the next two seasons, which means they have a great shot at going deep in the playoffs. After falling just short of the title the past couple years, Yarmouth has enough firepower to go all the way this spring.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Dorothy Holt (19th year, 213-60 overall record, six state championships)

2023 record: 13-5 (Lost, 12-10, to Kennebunk in Class A state final)

Top returning players: Sonja Bell (Senior), Fiona Bergen (Senior), Brooke Boone (Senior), Annie Hunter (Senior), Lauren Keaney (Senior), Neena Panozzo (Senior), Aine Powers (Senior), Regan Sullivan (Senior), Bryn Cain (Junior), Maddie Jones (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 16 @ Falmouth, April 27 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 1 KENNEBUNK, May 10 @ Greely, May 14 WAYNFLETE, May 21 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 24 @ Brunswick

Coach’s comment: “We have a lot of players who can play multiple positions. We have 10 seniors, but after that, we’re young in spots. It will be interesting to see how it all works out. We have a tough schedule. The level of competition continues to rise and the kids keep getting better. This group’s goal is to take it game-by-game. The girls are ready. It’s going to be a fun season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth made a memorable run a year ago, upsetting Falmouth in the state semifinals, then giving Kennebunk fits in the state game before falling just short. The Clippers have proven without a doubt that they’re Class A material and their third season at that level might prove to be the charm, although nothing will come easily.

Yarmouth has a solid senior group up and down the field. Offensively, Powers who has been exceptional since taking the field as a freshman, is on the verge of becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. Last year, as a first-team league all-star, Powers scored 52 goals and had 28 assists. Always at her best in the biggest spots, Powers, a top midfielder and one of the team’s several draw options, looks to cap a transcendent senior season, which also saw her lead the Clippers to a girls’ soccer state title and play a key role in basketball as well. Powers is joined in the midfield by Boone (honorable mention last season) and Panozzo (a first-team all-star in 2023), both three-sport standouts, Keaney (other draw option, who also was a first-team all-star a year ago), Jones and junior Sailor Perry. Up top, Cain, junior Sierra Hunt and sophomore Celia Zinman are top options. Defensively, Yarmouth features Bell, Bergen, Hunter and juniors Macie Barry. Paige Brewer and Emaline Hill. Sullivan, who was limited a year ago, is back in goal and always shines in big games. Sophomore Grace Keaney, who came up in big as a freshman last season, will also see time between the pipes.

The Clippers will be tested right out of the gate by Falmouth and the schedule doesn’t let up from there. Pay little attention to what this team looks like in April, however, and rest assured that by June, Yarmouth will round into championship form, as Holt has a knack for molding a team into its best self from start to finish and having it primed for the biggest games. After a couple seasons falling just short, the Clippers have perhaps the best shot of ending Kennebunk’s reign in Class A.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coach: Sarah Carrigan (sixth year)

2023 results:

(Boys) tie-5th @ Class B state meet

(Girls) 9th @ Class B state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) Jonny Fulton (Senior), Evan Hankins (Senior), Nathan Pires (Senior), Colby Ting (Senior), Caleb Ferrell (Junior), Ethan Hoffman (Junior), Cam Pernal (Junior)

(Girls) Chloe Bibula (Senior), Eliza Grimnes (Senior), Norah Mills (Senior), Julia Lawwill (Junior), Taylor Oranellas (Junior), Lilah Connor (Sophomore), Abby Noble (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “Our goals are team bonding and pushing each other to be the best we can be.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth had a very successful campaign in 2023 and is back for more this spring. The Clippers are one of several strong teams in the conference who will only get better in the weeks to come and they will be primed to impress at states.

The boys’ squad is led by Hoffman (third in the 400 last season). He hopes to move up this season. Hankins (fifth in the 800), Fulton (seventh in the 800), Pernal, Pires and junior Zach Lattanzi are top distance threats. Farrell and Ting (who also competes in the hurdles) could score in the sprints. Yarmouth has plenty of field prowess as well, as Ting was sixth in the pole vault a year ago and Hoffman came in eighth in the shot put.

For the girls’ team, Noble dazzled as a freshman, winning the 100 and 200 and earning Spring Athlete of the Year honors. She’ll be a top sprinter again and is joined by freshman Abbie Grunewald. In the distance, Bibula (sixth in last season’s two-mile) leads the way. Mills will also be heard from. Connor, Grimnes, Oranellas and sophomore Olivia Wentworth are middle-distance threats. The Clippers should be strong in field events as well, as Lawwill (eighth in the long jump) is a talented jumper, Grunewald hopes to score in the jumps as well and sophomore Ella Cameron will compete in the jumps, javelin and pole vault.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Gabe Gordon (first year)

2023 record: 16-0 (Beat Foxcroft Academy, 5-0, to win fourth consecutive Class B state title)

Top returners: Ean Canfield (Senior), Andi Cobaj (Senior), Milo Sanokklis (Senior), Wiley Schumacher (Senior), Chris Augur (Junior), Aiden Forrest (Sophomore), Alexander Gordon (Sophomore), John Nicholas (Sophomore), Josh Webber (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “It’s a rebuilding year for us. We lost five starters from last season’s team and have work to do. We’ll take it one step at a time. Each year our goals are pretty much the same, to have fun, to improve and to learn to compete to the best of our ability.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After dominating Class B for many years, it’s a time of transition for Yarmouth boys’ tennis. The Clippers are playing this season with heavy hearts after highly successful coach Bill Shardlow first retired, then, tragically passed away earlier this year. Gordon, a longtime assistant with the program and one-time player at Cape Elizabeth takes over and inherits a squad that remains talented and could be very dangerous by season’s end.

Yarmouth returns Cobaj, a second-team league all-star a year ago. Canfield, Sanokklis and Schumacher are other senior leaders. Auger, a multi-sport athlete, looks to play a big role and Gordon was part of an all-star doubles tandem a year ago as a freshman. Forrest, Nicholas and Webber will be heard from as well and freshman James Harnett is poised to make an immediate impact.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Chris Hill (second year)

2023 record: 8-6 (Lost, 5-0, to eventual champion Greely in Class B South semifinals),

Top returners: Margot Patch (Senior), Jill Schlax (Senior), Adea Cobaj (Sophomore), Sabina Petrucci (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “The senior leaders are looking to advance far in the tennis playoffs and more importantly, to have a fun and fulfilling season supporting each other. We have a few upperclassmen joining the team who are new to tennis, so we will look to help develop their skills as well.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth was already going to be in the competitive mix this spring before a former individual state champion rejoined the program, making the Clippers even more formidable.

Senior Sofia Mavor, who had no peer as a freshman before not playing high school tennis as a sophomore and junior, is back this season and will be dominant at first singles. Look for her to make a run at the state singles title as well. Cobaj (a first-team league all-star a year ago) and Petrucci (second-team) round out the singles lineup. Patch (an all-star in 2023) and Schlax will play first doubles. Freshmen Barbara Day and Lila McNaughton will also be in the doubles mix.

