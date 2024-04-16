NEW YORK — The Connecticut home of Broadway songsmith Stephen Sondheim has sold for $3.25 million.

Sondheim, the composer and lyricist behind “West Side Story,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Gypsy” and many other classic musicals, died at his Roxbury estate in 2021 at age 91. He moved to Connecticut in 1984.

Klemm Real Estate said the Litchfield County house sold for the full asking price in under two weeks, according to NBC Connecticut.

“This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Broadway history and experience the timeless allure of classic Connecticut living will now be passed on to the new owner of this extraordinary property,” the realtor said in a news release when the 10-room house was put on the market earlier this month.

The house was originally constructed in 1792, with Sondheim making several additions over the decades. There is also a pool house on the 9-acre property.

Doyle’s Manhattan is also preparing to hold a live auction of more than 200 personal items formerly belonging to Sondheim, including memorabilia, furnishings “and several antique games” and more from his Manhattan townhouse and the Connecticut home, according to Playbill. Those items will be on display at the auction house’s showroom in June ahead of the sale.

