Brunswick police will get a new armored vehicle after the town council approved the $380,000 purchase at a meeting Tuesday night.

The 7-2 decision comes after a series of contentious meetings where councilors heard public concerns of police militarization, lack of funding for mental health services and whether the vehicle, the BearCat, was a proper use of town funds. Despite public opposition, the council approved the request.

District 5 Councilor Jennifer Hicks and At-Large Councilor Nathan MacDonald were the only dissenting votes.

“I do acknowledge and respect everybody’s position,” Police Chief Scott Stewart said after the decision. “But my job is to do what’s in the best interest of public safety.”

Stewart said that the decision will give Brunswick’s Special Response Team, a specially trained unit within the police department, the resources it needs.

The police requested the vehicle earlier this year to replace the department’s current armored vehicle, the Peacekeeper, which Stewart said is no longer dependable.

Brunswick police hope to purchase the G3 model of the BearCat, which is produced by Massachusetts-based company Lenco. The new vehicle will be smaller than the Peacekeeper.

