BOWDOIN – Ruth E. Bendlak, 61, passed away at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn on April 13, 2024. She was born in Bath on June 5, 1962 a daughter of the late Maurice and Elizabeth (Hill) Owen.
Ruth graduated from Morse High, class of 1980. She worked at Mario’s Pizza for 22 years and then worked at Dunkin Donuts for 17 years. She and her husband Bill were proud members of the United Bikers of Maine. As a child she was a member of the Corliss Street Baptist Church and was proud to be a Mayflower descendant of Constance Hopkins Snow.
Ruth enjoyed feeding birds and wildlife, crocheting, playing card games, cribbage NASCAR, classic rock and sitting by the campfire with her husband. She spent many summers at her families cottage on Popham Beach. She loved her work family and customers very much.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Bill; sisters Maureen Owen of Auburn, Margaret Latrell of Massachusetts; several nieces and nephews; her cousin, Kerri Hanscom and many more “Cousins by the dozens”.
She was predeceased by her brother, Richard P. Owen, and a sister, Barbara E. (Owen) Sawyer.
A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net
Donations may be made to the MidCoast Humane Society.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.