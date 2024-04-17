BOWDOIN – Ruth E. Bendlak, 61, passed away at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn on April 13, 2024. She was born in Bath on June 5, 1962 a daughter of the late Maurice and Elizabeth (Hill) Owen.

Ruth graduated from Morse High, class of 1980. She worked at Mario’s Pizza for 22 years and then worked at Dunkin Donuts for 17 years. She and her husband Bill were proud members of the United Bikers of Maine. As a child she was a member of the Corliss Street Baptist Church and was proud to be a Mayflower descendant of Constance Hopkins Snow.

Ruth enjoyed feeding birds and wildlife, crocheting, playing card games, cribbage NASCAR, classic rock and sitting by the campfire with her husband. She spent many summers at her families cottage on Popham Beach. She loved her work family and customers very much.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Bill; sisters Maureen Owen of Auburn, Margaret Latrell of Massachusetts; several nieces and nephews; her cousin, Kerri Hanscom and many more “Cousins by the dozens”.

She was predeceased by her brother, Richard P. Owen, and a sister, Barbara E. (Owen) Sawyer.

A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

Donations may be made to the MidCoast Humane Society.

