The Celtics added a unique name to their front office this season by hiring former coach Jeff Van Gundy as a senior consultant. Celtics President Brad Stevens reflected on the impact the veteran coach has made in his new role with the team after Boston went 64-18 during the regular season.

“Jeff’s been great,” Stevens said. “And it’s all the way through that coaching staff. They’ve been terrific. Jeff, in his consultant role, our six player enhancement coaches have been amazing with our ‘stay ready’ group (Boston’s bench unit).”

Van Gundy split his time working with the team in Boston and the G League affiliate Maine Celtics, but was a frequent presence at TD Garden and on road trips as the season wore on. The Maine Celtics also had a very strong run as an organization this year from a developmental perspective, advancing to the G-League Finals before falling to the Oklahoma City Blue on Monday night.

“I mean you watch those guys off the bench play all season, particularly in those last two games, those guys can play, and they’re ready to play,” Stevens said. “And then the coaching staff has been really good at making sure we’re on the right track every single game. So I would say it’s all been great every single game.”

Van Gundy was one of several noteworthy hires to the Celtics staff this year. Technically, he is serving under basketball operations but he joined a pair of high-profile assistant hires under Joe Mazzulla in Sam Cassell and Charles Lee. The Hornets are reportedly considering Lee for their open head coaching position per multiple reports.

Van Gundy’s name popped up as a candidate for the Bucks job after the team fired rookie coach Adrian Griffin. Ultimately, that position went to Doc Rivers, who had been ESPN’s lead color commentator for the NBA this season.

Before broadcasting with ESPN for the last 16 years, Van Gundy was a standout NBA head coach, where he compiled a 430-318 record during his 11 seasons, including stints with the Knicks and Rockets. Van Gundy also helped the Knicks reach the NBA Finals during the 1999 lockout season before falling to the Spurs.

That perspective has made him a fun sounding board for the Celtics as this historic season has continued.

“I will say this, I’ve known Jeff a long time and gotten a chance to spend a lot of time with him over the years,” Stevens said. “It is fun watching a game with him when he doesn’t have to speak in 15- second sound bites. He’s pretty entertaining.”

THE CELTICS HAVE most of their core locked down to long-term deals after giving guard Jrue Holiday a four-year extension last week. There is one exception, guard Derrick White’s contract runs through the 2024-25 season. White is eligible to sign an extention starting July 6, so White should the next Celtic to get a big payday (along with star Jayson Tatum who is eligible for a supermax contract this offseason).

Stevens, without revealing too much, broke down his thoughts on White.

“I can’t talk about much with things that we’re not allowed to discuss until July,” Stevens said. “Derrick’s having an amazing year. Derrick’s a huge, huge part of our team, and we want him around for as long as we can keep him around.”

White and Holiday have both play a big role for the Celtics this season. White is the glue guy, one of the elite role players in the league. When the Celtics traded for him from the Spurs, they likely didn’t expect him to fit in so seamlessly as a contributor for the contender.

Holiday has enjoyed his own impressive season even if the counting stats are down. His defensive prowess and versatility have been on display all season. He also brings steadiness to the offense as a solid playmaker.

After a dominant regular season, the Celtics prepare for the playoffs as the No. 1 seed, expecting Holiday to play a big role.

“I think we all can see it: Jrue came here, joined our team and all he tried to do was add to winning,” Stevens said. “And for a guy that is as accomplished as he is – that’s used to more usage, more reps, more touches, and all those other things — that never even came into play. All that came into play was: what kind of a teammate am I being and can I help us win?”

