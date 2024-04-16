Funky Divas of Gospel in concert May 12 at 2 p.m.

The Funky Divas of Gospel will be in concert at Saco United Baptist Church, 318 Main St., Saco, on Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m. The concert is free.

The Funky Divas of Gospel began their musical journey in the 1980’s on the seacoast of New Hampshire. Over the years they have performed in many different forms, sometimes as a small band and other times with a 30 person gospel choir. Today the group is led by long-time area musicians; guitarist and singer Dan Poland, bassist Tom Kesel, Pete Leavenworth playing pedal steel, dobro and banjo and drummer Bob Thibodeau. They are joined by vocalists Diane Sanborn Arabian, Carolyn Hutton and Vicky Poland

Funky Divas shows are suitable for all ages and they will perform at Saco United Baptist Church as part of the churches 100th Church Anniversary Celebration.

FMI, contact Beverly Lowell at 207 283-3411. The church is handicapped accessible by the back parking lot.

Bean suppers held at Buxton church

The North Congregational Church of Buxton (Groveville) will be holding monthly bean supper dinners from April thru October. They are held the third Saturday of the month from 5 to 6 p.m. at at 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. The cost is $10 for adults, children ages 5 through 12 and free for those under 5.

York County Shelter Programs is accepting applications for the craft fair at the Shaker Hill Apple Fest, which will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 and 22. The fair is juried. FMI, or for an application, contact Bonnie Leslie at bleslie@ycspi.org or (207) 324-1137, ext. 109.

Astronomy club meets May 3

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England’s (ASNNE’s) next meeting will be on Friday, 3 May, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at The New School, 38 York St., Kennebunk. The Business Meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m. FMI, visit the website ASNNE.org.

Some can extend filing of Maine state taxes

The Department of Administrative and Financial Services is allowing Maine Revenue Services, a bureau of DAFS, to extend the deadline to file Maine state taxes, for eight counties impacted by severe January storms, matching the recent Internal Revenue Service (IRS) federal tax extension deadline for Maine taxpayers until July 15. Taxes are due in the following Maine counties: April 17, Aroostook; June 17, Androscoggin, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset; and July 15, Cumberland, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Waldo, Washington and York.

