Frances M. Nadeau, 91, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning on March 27, 2024, at home.

She was born in Biddeford on January 8, 1933, the child of Emile and Louise (Rheaume) Masse. She graduated from Biddeford High School.

Frances met her husband Raymond in 1953 and the couple was married on Nov. 12, 1955 at St. Andre Church in Biddeford. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this past November 2023.

Frances was a homemaker and also employed as a teacher’s aide for many years in the Biddeford School system. She later worked for Mariam’s Bridal Salon in Biddeford with her sister Gilberte, retiring in 1990.

Frances and Raymond enjoyed traveling together. Some of their favorite destinations included Las Vegas, Florida, Montreal and Quebec. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and needlepoint. Her handmade treasures are still being admired and enjoyed by her family today. Other memorable activities were making or baking a wide array of sweet treats, bingo, playing cards with family, sunny days at the beach, slots at Oxford Casino, and she loved seeing and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by: one son Guy Nadeau; and siblings, Lorraine, Lillian, Gilberte, Renette, Raymond, Jean, Paul and Bernard.

She is survived by: her loving husband, Raymond Nadeau; son, David Nadeau and wife Terry; and grandsons, Ryan and Chris.

Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Frances memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

