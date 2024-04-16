The April 9 Maine House vote on L.D. 2266 was a demonstration of democracy in action. A bipartisan decision against changing environmental laws prior to a true alternative analysis, this vote now allows for the offshore wind port effort to move toward development on Mack Point in Searsport.

The Mack Point location has a shuttered fossil fuel tank area; it already serves as a port and can be developed to provide the same number of jobs building offshore wind platforms. Optically, removing fossil fuel tanks to provide for a renewable energy staging port while preserving a uniquely beneficial environmental resource of Sears Island next door can be the best possible outcome. Siting renewable energy must also go hand in hand with preserving natural resources as we address our changing environment.

Becky Bartovics

North Haven

