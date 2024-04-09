The state House of Representatives on Wednesday rejected legislation that would have authorized the state to build an offshore wind terminal on Sears Island, an initial step in Maine’s foray into the wind energy industry.

In a blow to Gov. Janet Mills, who selected the island as a wind port, the 80-65 vote sides with critics who cited potential damage to Sears Island’s sand dunes. The bill now heads to the Senate.

Several lawmakers said during the House debate they were conflicted between voting to allow construction they say would undermine the island’s environment and advancing Maine’s wind energy industry, which is essential to helping cut carbon-based energy.

It is unclear how severely the decision will delay the buildout of a wind port in Maine, where turbines and other components would be assembled then shipped to the Gulf of Maine. The project involves lengthy state and federal permitting processes after a site is selected.

Environmentalists say wind from the Gulf of Maine is among the strongest and most consistent available and offshore wind is expected to generate about half the renewable energy needed by Maine by the end of the next decade.

Rep. Valli Geiger, D-Rockland, who described herself as an environmentalist, said she finds it difficult to “roll back our sand dune regulations because it’s in the way of development.”

Yet Geiger said the wind port is a rare opportunity to contribute to the fight against climate change and create well-paid manufacturing jobs.

“Ultimately, for me it’s the larger overarching issue of climate change that has led me to ‘yes,'” she said.

Rep. Mike Soboleski, R-Phillips, said “it’s hard to reconcile destroying part of the environment to save the environment” and questioned whether wind power will accomplish what advocates claim.

“I think we should hold off on this, see if they’re actually viable, if they do work, if they do make a difference, if they can help our environment, if they can save on electrical bills, which so far we haven’t seen that at all,” he said.

Mills announced the selection of Searsport Feb. 20, saying it was “not an easy decision nor is it one that I made lightly.”

The 100-acre site was one of several considered in a more than two-year review by Maine officials. Portland, Eastport and Mack Point, Mack Point – which is also in Searsport –were also considered.

The Sears Island site is on one-third of the island that the state DOT has reserved for development. The other two-thirds are in a permanent conservation easement held by the Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

Opponents focused on Sears Island’s coastal sand dune system, saying construction of a terminal would industrialize the island, making it the wrong place to serve as the hub for Maine’s floating offshore wind power industry. Supporters, however said Maine ramp up wind power in Maine and said the sand dunes can be protected.

Rep. Gerry Runte Jr., D-York, who presented the legislation, had characterized the area as a small pocket dune that took shape behind a jetty. The legislation would require the transfer of a portion of the parcel with a second dune system from the state Department of Transportation to the Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

Critics of the legislation urged the state to build on the Mack Point part of Searsport that has no coastal dunes.

Maine Audubon has said sand dunes and coastal beaches protect buildings and infrastructure from waves and flooding and provide habitat for migratory shore birds and endangered and threatened species. It suggested establishing a Coastal Sand Dune Restoration and Protection Fund to increase technical assistance, research and public education.

State environmental officials said the Sears Island site would not require dredging, unlike at Mack Point.

