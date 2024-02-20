AUGUSTA — Sears Island in Searsport will be the state’s new wind port site, where turbines and other components will be assembled and shipped to the Gulf of Maine, Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday.

It was one of several ports in contention to become Maine’s hub of offshore wind and one of two sites considered in the Waldo County town.

Mills said in November 2021 that she directed her administration to assess the infrastructure at Maine’s commercial seaports and any “added investment” needed to support offshore wind at the ports of Searsport, Portland, Eastport and other sites.

In March 2020, Mills visited the pier of Mack Port Terminal in Searsport and announced that her administration will study the site for ways to support offshore wind. She toured the port of Searsport, an “active seaport since the 1700s” and Maine’s second largest seaport with a facility serving coastal and inland areas of Maine, the governor said at the time.

A study evaluated physical and technical characteristics of various locations in the port of Searsport and identified several sites for consideration as part of a hub for offshore wind, including Mack Point Terminal and an area of state-owned Sears Island reserved for development, Mills said then. Her administration informed the town of Searsport about its intent to conduct more environmental and geotechnical surveys.

A majority of the governor’s 19-member Offshore Wind Port Advisory Group recommended Sears Island, either on its own or with Mack Point. Three members of the group said in September the Sears Island site is the least expensive to develop, with costs to lease and clean up a potential site at Mack Point estimated at $300 million to $500 million. In addition, they said any development at Mack Point would involve dredging more than 500,000 cubic yards from Searsport Harbor that would be disposed of at sea.

Others oppose using Sears Island as a wind port. The Alliance for Sears Island, a coalition of individuals and organizations, supports developing an offshore wind port at Mack Point. At least 20 acres of subtidal and intertidal marine habitats would be destroyed at Sears Island, with more areas “severely altered” by building and using a port, the group said.

Mack Point and Sears Island are about 3,000 feet apart across Long Cove. The Alliance for Sears Island said an offshore wind port should be put in an area where an industrial port can repurpose “obsolete infrastructure and underutilized areas” with a renewable energy facility and not damage another area that offers outdoor recreation, environmental education and natural habitats.

The advisory group included state and local stakeholders and scheduled six public meetings last year and in 2022, Mills said. Members of the group toured port facilities in Searsport and Eastport.

The Biden administration announced in March a federal target of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. The Department of Interior announced plans last month to advance commercial-scale offshore wind, including in the Gulf of Maine, in coming years.

In October, the Biden administration said it identified a 3.5 million-acre wind energy site in the Gulf of Maine that excludes lobster fishing grounds and right whale areas, drawing praise from environmentalists, the lobster industry and organized labor.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s draft wind energy area covers offshore Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, ranging from about 23 to 120 miles off the coast. Wind power will not likely be generated in the area until at least the next decade.

This story will be updated.

