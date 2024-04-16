NORTH BERWICK – Ronald Albert Smith of North Berwick passed away on April 13, 2024 at age 87, surrounded by his loving family and kind-hearted caregiver.

Ronald was born to Kenneth B. and Gertrude E. (Ames) Smith in South Berwick. He graduated from Berwick High School where he played baseball and met Rachel (Ouellette) Smith. Ronald and Rachel later married and raised three children, Brenda, Dale, and Darlene.

﻿Ronald had a long career as a truck driver; was a volunteer firefighter for the town of Berwick; and served in the Army National Guard.

﻿Over the years, Smitty enjoyed summering at their lakeside camp, hunting, snowmobiling trips and attending horse shows. Always a Red Sox fan, he enjoyed spending time with friends, family and neighbors who would drop by for a visit.

﻿Ronald was predeceased by his parents; his son, Dale; and his wife Rachel. He is survived by his daughters Brenda Gagne and her husband Patrick of North Berwick, and Darlene Louks and her husband Gary of Ohio; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and three half-siblings.

﻿Visiting hours will be held Friday, April 19, 2024 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 62 Cemetery Road, Berwick, followed by a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church in South Berwick. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Berwick.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ronald’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

﻿Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 62 Cemetery Road, Berwick, ME 03901.

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests that donations be made to:

Emma’s Angels Rescue

in North Berwick

Information available at

207-676-5599

﻿

