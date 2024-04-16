FOOTBALL

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said he’s following a conservative plan as he recovers from major shoulder surgery, but that he’s been able to throw at full speed.

Watson played in just six games in his second season with Cleveland before suffering a fracture to the glenoid bone in his throwing shoulder. The 28-year-old said his rehab has gone according to schedule and that there haven’t been any setbacks.

He’s been throwing pain free and without any issues.

“Everything is fluid motion, no hinging,” Watson said Tuesday, raising his arm to demonstrate. “When I’m throwing, everything is fluid and motion is really good. The velocity and the strength is really good.”

While giving a positive medical report, Watson didn’t have a timetable for when he’ll be 100%.

“It can be sooner than later, it can be later than sooner,” he said.

Also, Watson isn’t sure if he’ll practice this spring and pushed any decisions about him playing in preseason games this summer off on Browns GM Andrew Berry and Coach Kevin Stefanski.

Watson reported to the team’s training facility on Monday for the start of the voluntary offseason program. Per NFL rules, the team is limited to individual workouts and class room sessions.

TENNIS

PORSCHE GRAND PRIX: Zheng Qinwen eased past Sorana Cîrstea 6-2, 6-3 in the first round at Stuttgart, Germany, despite a long journey from China to reach the clay-court tournament.

The seventh-ranked Zheng traveled from Changsha to Beijing and then on to Frankfurt before a final leg to Stuttgart, but showed little sign of jet lag as she wrapped up her win in 76 minutes.

Belgium’s Elise Mertens finished strongly to beat Tatjana Maria 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 to set up a match against two-time defending champion Iga Świątek in the second round. Świątek is bidding to become the first three-time champion in Stuttgart since Maria Sharapova won between 2012-14.

OLYMPICS

PARIS: Even without the help of Apollo, the flame that is to burn at the Paris Olympics was kindled at the site of the ancient games in southern Greece.

Cloudy skies prevented the traditional lighting, when an actress dressed as an ancient Greek priestess uses the sun to ignite a silver torch — after offering up a symbolic prayer to Apollo, the ancient Greek sun god.

Instead, she used a backup flame that had been lit on the same spot Monday, during the final rehearsal.

Normally, the foremost of a group of priestesses in long, pleated dresses dips the fuel-filled torch into a parabolic mirror which focuses the sun’s rays on it, and fire spurts forth.

But this time she didn’t even try, going straight for the backup flame, kept in a copy of an ancient Greek pot. Ironically, a few minutes later the sun shone forth.

From the ancient stadium in Olympia, a relay of torchbearers will carry the flame along a 3,100-mile route through Greece, including several islands, until the handover to Paris Games organizers in Athens on April 26.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Marcel Sabitzer scored late and set up two goals to send host Borussia Dortmund into the semifinals with a helter-skelter 4-2 win over Atlético Madrid.

After losing the first leg of their quarterfinal 2-1 in Madrid, Dortmund had to come from behind twice over two legs to advance 5-4 on aggregate.

• Kylian Mbappé scored twice as visiting Paris Saint-Germain reversed its first-leg loss at home to return to the semifinals with a 4-1 win over Barcelona.

