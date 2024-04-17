An 11-year-old Sangerville boy died in ATV crash, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said Wednesday.

The Maine Warden Service is investigating after being called to the scene of the crash at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The youngster was found unresponsive, warden service said.

The boy, who was not identified, was riding the ATV after helping with some chores for a neighbor, authorities said. He had previously used the vehicle that was owned by the family friend. The neighbor looked for him when he did not return and found him on a trail, unresponsive with the ATV on top of him.

The neighbor called 911 and was helped removing the ATV. Those at the scene performed CPR until a Piscataquis Sherriff Deputy arrived and took over.

The child died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Maine Warden Service and no additional information was available Wednesday.

