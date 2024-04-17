AUGUSTA — The Maine House of Representatives gave initial approval late Wednesday to a supplemental budget that includes new investments in housing, education and child care and is backed by Gov. Janet Mills.

The vote shot down an attempt by Republicans who had urged the chamber to pass a separate version of the budget that called for more aid for nursing homes, farmers and rural law enforcement.

The bill was approved 77-67. It advances to the Senate and will also need an additional round of votes in each chamber before it can be sent to Mills. The House voted along party lines, with Democrats in support and Republicans opposed, with the exception of one Democrat, Bruce White of Waterville, who voted with Republicans. Six lawmakers were absent.

The vote came two days after the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee voted 8-5 on the budget that removed a series of controversial changes including taking money out of Maine’s highway fund, rolling back income tax relief for pensioners and reducing payments to dairy farmers.

The proposal calls for $127 million in general fund appropriations for the remainder of the biennium, plus additional one-time spending of $242 million for a total of $370 million. It would add to the current $10.34 billion biennial state budget.

It includes $76 million to increase affordable housing through investments in emergency housing, low-income housing tax credits and the state’s Affordable Homeownership and Rural Affordable Rental Housing programs; $21 million to ensure the state continues to share the total cost of funding K-12 education at 55%; and $26 million to support nursing homes.

It also includes $14.1 million to fully fund the income eligibility expansion for the Qualified Medicare Beneficiary Program, also known as the Medicare Savings Programs; $12.9 million in child care investments; and $19.6 million in mental and public health funds for mobile response services, crisis receiving centers and other investments.

And it includes $9 million to repair storm damage and give local governments more resources to build storm resilience.

It increases pay for education technicians and support staff by adding language from L.D. 974, and it protects current funding for York Hospital by exempting it from a proposed hospital rate reform.

Several Republicans spoke on the floor in opposition Wednesday. Rep. Jack Ducharme, R-Madison, a member of the appropriations committee, urged lawmakers to instead back a proposal from Republicans on the committee that he said sought to address the critical areas of flood relief from storms this past winter, mental health and nursing and veterans homes.

That minority proposal included $60 million in flood relief from unappropriated surplus – as opposed to a bill from the governor that draws the flood relief from budget stabilization funds. It also included additional funding for dairy farmers and Maine State Police troopers to bolster coverage in rural areas.

“The minority report is the middle ground,” Ducharme said. “To execute this plan, we need to defeat the majority budget that doesn’t meet the needs of all Maine people.”

Republicans lined up to point out areas where they claimed the Democrat-approved budget plan failed rural Maine: cutting the Department of Public Safety’s request for additional state troopers in half and leaving a lot of small towns unprotected or not earmarking enough for rural nursing homes.

When Republicans get cut out of the budget process, rural Mainers suffer, Republicans told their colleagues.

“When we say we are helping the people of Maine, you’re not helping our people!” said Rep. Mark Blier, R-Buxton. “Let’s work together. Let’s negotiate. Yes, you’re gonna have to lose a little bit and we’ll have to win a little bit. But then the whole state will be covered. Isn’t that democracy?”

No Democrats spoke on the House floor in support of the budget Wednesday, though leadership praised the proposal when it came out of committee earlier this week.

Mills has said she will sign the version of the budget that was approved by the House.

“This supplemental budget proposal is the result of hard work and invests in Maine people, supports families and helps lay the foundation for a strong future for our state,” said Rep. Melanie Sachs, D-Freeport, House chair of the appropriations committee, in a statement Monday.

Staff Writer Penelope Overton contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

