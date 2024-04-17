Cape Elizabeth’s School Building Advisory Committee will vote next month on a plan to address space and infrastructure problems at the elementary and middle schools that it hopes will go to voters in November.

Seven design options have been pared to three in recent months, ranging from $77.9 million to $114.5 million. A public forum on the project last week gave residents a chance to give their opinions and ask questions. Opinions varied.

Some supported going with “Option E,” estimated to cost $114.5 million, which includes a new middle school and renovations at the elementary school. It would pack a 7.3% property tax increase in the first year of a 30-year bond, doubling to a 14.6% tax increase the following year.

All three options include renovations at the high school as well.

Nicole Boucher, a former town councilor, told the committee she’d “rather see nothing” than a plan that does not include building a new middle school.

“Two new buildings was the old proposal. We’re down to one new building and a comprehensive plan to address all of the issues as debt expires,” she said of Option E. “I have lived here 14 years and I will live here 40 more – I do not want to pay for the same problems twice.”

A November 2022 proposal to rebuild the middle and elementary schools at a price of $115.9 million and was soundly rejected at the polls, 3,817 to 2,337.

Sharalyn Morrison-Andrews cited a survey the committee conducted after the 2022 vote that found the No. 1 reason people rejected it was the price tag and tax impact. She said she supports “Option B” because it is less expensive and still addresses the needs of students.

Option B, estimated at $77.9 million, calls for renovations and additions at the middle school and elementary school. It would come with a roughly 5% tax increase in the first year of a 30-year bond and then double to 10% the following year. However, it falls short of addressing some issues, such as the two schools’ sprawling layout, and it would cost $3.6 million to relocate two-thirds of students in the schools for a period of 30-33 months due to construction.

“Option B addresses the essential needs of repairs and a few additional needs that would make the classrooms, cafeteria and performance spaces more functional,” Morrison-Andrews said. She said the school board could begin allocating money in its budget annually to save up for future repairs.

“Option C,” which drew no direct support at the forum, goes further than Option B with an additional 90,000 square feet of renovations. With building additions, that option would cost an estimated $104.1 million, resulting in a 6.7% tax increase in the first year and a 13.3% increase in the second year of the bond.

Committee members have said part of the final design could be a mix of elements from the Options E, B and C.

The cafeteria is a focal point shared by all three designs. The two schools currently share one cafeteria and kitchen, shortening lunch periods and spreading them across most of the school day. Option E includes a new cafeteria with separate kitchens, while Options B and C feature two cafeterias with a shared kitchen.

“It’s a very difficult working environment,” Superintendent Chris Record said of the current conditions. “It makes it very difficult for our staff to produce thousands of meals, so I think we’ll gain efficiencies with any of these solutions.”

The School Building Advisory Committee will meet again May 2 to discuss the options before voting to support one concept on May 9. They will meet again May 23 to further develop the final concept before meeting with the Town Council on June 17 with a progress update. A final presentation in a joint meeting of the committee, school board and council will be in July.

For more information about the proposed design options and their estimated tax impacts, go to capeelizabethsbac.com.

