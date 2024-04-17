The South Portland High School Robotics Team 58 is among 600 teams competing this week at the FIRST Robotics international contest in Houston, Texas. Team 58, “The Riot Crew,” finished the season ranked 13th out of over 200 New England teams. Team members, coaches, mentors and program alumni pictured in the front row from left are Sarah Sturges-Perry, Steve Martin, Isiah Chamberlain, Trieu Chung, Ashlee Bouchard, Wendy Dow-Needham, Safa Mohamed and Matthew Duffy. Back row from left are Phil Manning, Charlene Manning, Brian Jewell, James Wickham, Sam Norberg, Nick Anastasoff, Alex Manning, Sam Stocks, Seth Jewell, Gavin Sturges, Isaac Zelman, Wendy Manning, Steve Brockway, Lori Gaudreau, Lisa Manning and Sean Manning. Contributed / Lori Gaudreau