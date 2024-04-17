ELLSWORTH — Former city police chief Glenn Moshier was off duty and had consumed five beers earlier in the evening when he reported to the police station in the wake of an officer-involved shooting Dec. 22, according to a notice of termination dated March 12.

The City Council found that “more likely than not” Moshier was under the influence of alcohol when he arrived at the station that night, according to the letter, which was released Tuesday. The document’s release came 30 business days after Moshier was fired as chief.

Reached for comment Tuesday afternoon, Moshier said he stood by an earlier statement he made March 12, in which he said he was proud of his accomplishments over the past 20 years and thanked colleagues and Ellsworth residents.

He added, “I am working on an exciting new business venture and I am happy to be moving forward and leaving this behind me.”

According to the letter, Moshier was sleeping when he got a call about the shooting at approximately 10:30 p.m. Dec. 22.

“It was not clear at first who was involved and what was happening so [Moshier] decided to report to the police station,” the letter states.

Earlier that evening, an Ellsworth officer had shot a local man in the arm after the man fired his gun at officers who were attempting to inform him of a warrant, according to police reports at the time.

Moshier arrived at the police station at 10:54 p.m.

Five officers and Deputy Chief Troy Bires “said they smelled alcohol on [Moshier’s] breath.” Other witnesses reported that Moshier was “acting uncharacteristically loud and emotional” and his “speech was slurred” when he arrived at the station, according to the letter.

The investigation into Moshier’s actions that night began after the complaints were reported to the City Council chairperson. Normally, the city manager would oversee the police chief, but Moshier was serving in both roles.

The notice of termination states that Moshier was off duty and had told officials he had consumed five beers between 5 and 9 p.m. the evening of the shooting. He went to bed at 10 p.m.

After receiving the phone call about the shooting, Moshier’s wife drove him to the police station. Moshier later told the council he had his wife drive because he did not have his cruiser at home and did not want to leave her without a vehicle, according to the letter.

Moshier brought his off-duty compact weapon with him rather than his department-issued weapon, which he had left in his cruiser.

Prior to arriving at the police station, the letter states Moshier purchased gum and iced tea from a gas station.

The letter states Moshier had told the council he was “attempting to be supportive of [his] officers” when he decided to report to the station that night.

“Given the amount of alcohol you admitted to consuming earlier in the evening, the timing of the incident, the fact that you chose not to drive and purchased items that may have been intended to disguise the effects of the alcohol, and the reports from officers, the Council finds that it is more likely than not that you were under the influence of alcohol when you arrived at the station,” the letter states.

The notice of termination concluded that Moshier had violated the Police Department’s policies when he reported for duty while he was likely under the influence, carried a firearm while likely under the influence, failed to act in a professional manner, and failed to submit a report on the incident in a timely manner.

Moshier, who served a dual role as city manager and police chief, was placed on leave from his role in the Police Department on Dec. 28. He was later placed on leave from his job as city manager on March 4, which he remained on paid leave for until March 31, when the new city manager took over. It wasn’t until March 11 that the Council voted 6-0 to fire Moshier from his position as police chief.

Councilor Tammy Mote, whose husband is on the police force, recused herself from the disciplinary discussions.

