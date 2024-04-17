WESTBROOK – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Albert A. DiMillo Sr. of Westbrook, formerly of South Portland, at the age of 97. He died peacefully, surrounded by his family on April 15, 2024.

Born on July 25, 1926 in St Albans, Vt. he was one of nine children of Antonio DiMillo and Ersilia Liberi who emigrated from Roccamorice, Italy. His family moved to Portland where he graduated from Portland High School, playing on the basketball team. He enlisted in the Navy during World War II, and served in the Pacific.

Albert was married to the love of his life, Brigida “Betty” Reali, for 60 years. He worked for DiMillo Construction and Vallee’s Steak House prior to taking over his father-in-law’s business as co-owner of the Village Café until retirement in 1982. He was loved by patrons and the restaurant staff for his great sense of humor.

Albert and Betty enjoyed annual trips with friends over the years to destinations including Europe and various Caribbean islands. In his retirement years, they spent the winter months on Singer Island, Florida.

Albert was known for his strong Catholic faith and generosity to family, friends and charities. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Purpoodock Club in Cape Elizabeth for over 60 years, boasting two holes-in-one during his lifetime. He also enjoyed playing cards at the club and having morning coffee in his later years with his long-time friends and former golf buddies at McDonalds.

In addition to his parents and wife Betty, Albert was predeceased by his son, Anthony; grandson, Paul; daughter-in-law, Linda; and, sisters Connie Della Valle, Mary Scala, Betty Quinn, his brothers Nunzi, Eddie, Ernest, Joe and Rudy.

He is survived by his children, Patricia Pelletier and husband Paul of Scarborough, Albert Jr. of Falmouth, Kathy Edwards of Scarborough, Vincent and wife Therese of Irvine, Calif., Edward of Scarborough, Tina Sweetser and husband Allan of Westbrook and Paula Aceto and husband James of Westbrook. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews; and friends.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 19 and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 20 where a funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Albert’s online guest book.

If desired, donations in his memory may be made to

American Heart

Association,

51 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074

