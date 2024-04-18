WHITEFIELD – Kathy E. (Whittaker) Dauphin, 70, passed away in her Whitefield home on March 31, 2024, surrounded with love from family and friends.

Kathy was born Dec. 4, 1953 in Bath and spent most of her life in Bath. She also grew up spending many happy years at the family Cottage at Bay Point in Georgetown. She and her late husband, Harold, bought their dream home in Whitefield in 2017. They spent their final years enjoying their beautiful home on the Sheepscot River which they fondly referred to as “The Treehouse”.

Kathy graduated from Morse High School, class of ‘72 and then went to nursing school. She was very proud of her career and accomplishments. She loved talking about her time as an Operating Room Nurse at the Bath Memorial Hospital.

At the age of 37, Kathy decided to switch careers and pursue a slower-paced occupation. She trained as a Massage Therapist and opened her own practice. After a time, she combined her skill as a Massage Therapist and love of horses and offered equine massage.

Kathy met her late husband, Harold through a mutual friend. The story is their first date involved fishing, and that’s how Harold knew she was a “catch”. They fell in love and were married July 2, 1982 on his fishing vessel, the “Two Dogs”. They shared their love of nature and many fun activities. Kathy and Harold loved spending time with their families and many friends often camping, hunting, fishing, jeeping, snowmobiling, and four wheeling. Kathy also loved gardening, cooking and art lessons. She had a hidden talent and painted some beautiful pictures!

Kathy will be remembered for her courage, optimism, and her beautiful, contagious smile! She was very spontaneous and jumped at any opportunity to have fun. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, just hanging out at the treehouse, camp, or ice fishing. Kathy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Kathy is survived by her sister, Patricia and husband, David Ring of West Bath, her brother, Jon Whittaker and wife Kathleen of South Portland; her daughter, Vicki Bangs of Sabattus, son, Joe Dauphin and partner Gina of Saco; grandsons Brady, Landon, Colby and Joey. Kathy is also survived by brother-in-law, Maurice Dauphin, and wife, Cathie, Donald Dauphin and wife, Katie, sisters-in-law Mary Fournier and husband Paul, Judy Nickerson and partner Bob Kaler Jr. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Kathy was predeceased by her parents, Clyde Whittaker and Mildred Perow; and her husband, Harold Dauphin

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday May 11 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kings Mills Union Hall in Whitefield.

