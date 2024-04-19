Clarina “Bebe”
Gilliam

BATH – Clarina “Bebe” Gilliam, 87, of Bath, passed away peacefully Nov. 27, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Bath.

