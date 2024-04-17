YARMOUTH – Donald E. Olen Sr., 91, passed away on April 12, 2024. He was born in Upper Montclair, N.J. Growing up, Don and his brother Glen spent their summers at their uncle and aunt’s, Joe and Jennie Gerdes’ on White’s Point, Sebago Lake. After high school he moved to Maine and met his future wife Marion Phillips. He worked in dental supply sales ultimately running Patterson Dental, Northern New England. He was a member of the Falmouth Congregational Church for 60 years, and served on many committees. He was also a member of the Falmouth Lion’s Club. Don enjoyed fishing and hunting, with his family and long-time friends at the family cabin in the western Maine Mountains, and float plane trips to Northern Quebec and Labrador to fly fish with his son and friends. You always wanted to travel with Don, as he was totally prepared for anything. He also relished his time with his whole family, may it be summers at Higgins beach, or trips to Florida. Don was a true gentleman, if you ever needed anything he was always willing to help, and if he gave his word it was gospel.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Elizabeth Olen Cook; and his brother, Glen.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marion Olen; his son, Donald Olen Jr. and his wife Cheryl, of Falmouth; his granddaughter, Ashley Wright and her husband Abel, of Cumberland, his grandson, Parker Olen, and his wife Jenna of Yarmouth; and six great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Don’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

