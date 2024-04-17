Biddeford broke open a close game with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth and defeated Deering 9-4 in a baseball season opener Wednesday at Biddeford.

Landon Sirois, Dom Smith and Carter Viger all had two hits for Biddeford, which led 2-1 before the late outburst. Sirois and Smith each hit a double. Gavin Haggett earned the win, allowing just one hit and one run, striking out nine in five innings.

Avery Lawrence had a double and two RBI for Deering.

PORTLAND 12, WESTBROOK 9: Hunter Temple went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI to lead the Bulldogs (1-0) to a comeback win over the Blue Blazes (0-1) in Westbrook.

Reegan Buck was 2 for 2 with a double and scored twice for Portland, which took the lead with four runs in the fifth inning, then added four in the sixth and one in the seventh. Brody Viola also had two hits and two runs scored.

Zach Jalbert and Connor Boulette each had two hits for Westbrook. Jalbert drove in two runs.

Advertisement

MARSHWOOD 8, WINDHAM 2: The Hawks broke a scoreless tie with a seven-run outburst in the top of the fifth as they topped the Eagles in a season opener at Windham.

Noah Fitzgerald picked up the win, allowing one earned run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He fanned 10 and walked one.

Tyler Hussey, Riley Parnham, Charlie Hudson and Michael Sbrizza each drove in a run for Marshwood, which made the most of its four hits.

Login Desrochers had two of Windham’s four hits.

SCARBOROUGH 12, NOBLE 1: Tyler Archambault drove in three runs with a pair of hits as the Red Storm won a five-inning season opener at North Berwick.

Erik Swenson struck out nine over four innings, allowing one run and three hits.

Advertisement

FREEPORT 5, GARDINER 4: Liam Emmons and Arlo Boutureira combined on a two-hitter, and Ben Bolduc had three hits and three RBI as the Falcons (1-0) edged the Tigers (0-2) in Gardiner.

Emmons struck out 10 and took a no-hitter into the fifth inning but eventually needed relief help from Boutureira, who got the final two outs, including a game-ending strikeout with runners on second and third base after Gardiner had pushed across two unearned runs.

GREELY 12, LAKE REGION 1: Sam Almy pitched a two-hitter, and Marky Axelson, Ethan Robeck, Ryder Simpson and Wyatt Saucie each collected three hits as the Rangers opened their season with a five-inning victory in Naples.

Greely took control early, as Simpson’s two-run single sparked a five-run first inning.

SOFTBALL

WELLS 11, GREELY 4: Savannah Tardiff homered and drove in four runs for the Warriors (2-0) in a win over the Rangers (0-1) at Cumberland.

Advertisement

Tardiff, Kylie Corbett, Jada Pullen and winning pitcher Delani Brown each had two hits. Brown pitched a four-hitter with nine strikeouts.

CAMDEN HILLS 6, EDWARD LITTLE 5: Maya Stone had two hits, including a triple, and drove in a run as the Windjammers (1-0) beat the Red Eddies (0-1) in Rockport.

Natalie Bolduc also had two hits, and Madison Hannan contributed a single and an RBI.

Alexis Kelsea tripled, singled and drove in a run for Edward Little. Naomi Valcin also had a triple and an RBI, and Tiana Avila and Kylee Lebrun each notched two hits.

FREEPORT 9, GARDINER 6: Rosie Panenka was 2 for 2 with a home run and scored four runs to lead the Falcons (1-0) to a nine-inning win over the Tigers (0-2) at Gardiner.

Edyie Kaplan and Vanessa St. Pierre added two hits apiece for Freeport, which broke a 5-5 tie with four runs in the top of the ninth.

Advertisement

Corinne Vasvary had a single and a double for Gardiner. Taryn Nichols added a pair of hits.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

FALMOUTH 21, DEERING 1: Evan Yale had two goals and five assists, and seven others scored twice for the Navigators (2-0) in a win over the Rams (0-2) at Falmouth.

Ian Christie, Cole Allen, Gio Guerrette, Ty Garlock, Hayden Davis, Aidan Clapper and Zack Small scored two goals apiece.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

MASSABESIC 14, MESSALONSKEE 2: Kenzie Nason scored five goals as the Mustangs cruised past the Eagles in an opener at Waterboro.

Marley Roy added four goals, Sydney Cyr and Lydia Desrochers chipped with two apiece, and Paige Stevenson also scored.

Chloe Masse and Emma-Jane Parsons were the goal scorers for Messalonskee.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »