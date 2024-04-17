Matthew Lugo hit a bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday night, lifting the Portland Sea Dogs to a 5-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in an Eastern League game at Hadlock Field.
Blaze Jordan led off the inning with a walk. Phillip Sikes drew a two-out walk and Mickey Gasper was hit by a pinch before Lugo hit a line drive to left, breaking a 2-2 tie.
Portland fell behind 2-0 in the first two innings but tied it in the third on an RBI double by Jordan and an RBI single by Nick Yorke.
Marcelo Mayer extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the fifth.
Robert Kwiatkowski (2-0) worked two scoreless innings to get credit for the win.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.