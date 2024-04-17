Matthew Lugo hit a bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday night, lifting the Portland Sea Dogs to a 5-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in an Eastern League game at Hadlock Field.

Blaze Jordan led off the inning with a walk. Phillip Sikes drew a two-out walk and Mickey Gasper was hit by a pinch before Lugo hit a line drive to left, breaking a 2-2 tie.

Portland fell behind 2-0 in the first two innings but tied it in the third on an RBI double by Jordan and an RBI single by Nick Yorke.

Marcelo Mayer extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the fifth.

Robert Kwiatkowski (2-0) worked two scoreless innings to get credit for the win.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous