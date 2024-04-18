Books/Authors

April 24

Scot Lehigh author talk: “Just East of Nowhere,” 6 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

April 25

Ed Judd author talk: “View from the Podium,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

Exhibits/Galleries

April 24

Wildlife photography presentation: By local photographer Bruce Small, 4 p.m., Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road. Register by calling 655-4283. raymondvillagelibrary.org

Through April 27

“Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition”: Art gallery, USM campus, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

April 20

“Bad Guys” (2022): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

“Wish” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., Westbrook. facebook.com/WalkerMemorialLibrary

April 23

“Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle” (2021): 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

April 25

“Southside With You” (20116): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

April 27

“The Secret Garden” (2020): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., Westbrook. facebook.com/WalkerMemorialLibrary

Music

April 19

The Court Jesters: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

King Day and His New Imperials: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Northern Groove: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

April 20

Bonnie and the Practical Cats: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

North Country Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

April 21

Sean and Hugh: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Isaiah Bennett: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

April 24

Dan Waxman and Friends: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

April 25

Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Jimmy Macisso: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

April 26

Continental Shakedown: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Jimmy Macisso: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Something Stupid: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

April 27

Doubting Gravity: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

April 28

Tristin Lee: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater

April 19-28

“A Murder is Announced”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

April 21

“SCRATCH!”: 2 and 7 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free, registration required. usm.maine.edu/music

April 26 & 27

“A Harlequinade”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $35. portlandballet.org

April 26-May 5

“Tuck Everlasting”: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $26, $24 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

