Who will start in net for the Boston Bruins on Saturday remains a mystery to the public.

But Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark are aware of the plan going into Game 1 of the first round of Stanley Cup playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

GAME 1 WHO: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday TELEVISION: NESN, TBS

“We’re very confident in our goaltending. I think it’s been a strength of our hockey club certainly the past two years. … Our goalies know what the plan is,” GM Don Sweeney told reporters after Thursday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “They know what their strengths are for our hockey club, and how much we rely on them. Performance and results will dictate some of this, but we know what the plan is going in and so do they. And we’re comfortable with it.”

The Bruins’ tandem has been solid this season. Ullmark posted a 22-10-7 record with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage, and Swayman ended the regular season with a 25-10-8 record, 2.53 GAA and a .916 save percentage.

Swayman, though, had success against Toronto this year, going 3-0-0 with a 1.30 goals-against average and a .959 save percentage in three starts. Ullmark was in net for the Dec. 2 overtime win, when he made 37 saves.

Game 1 is 8 p.m. Saturday at TD Garden. It will be the first time these teams meet in the postseason since 2019, when Boston won the series in seven games.

The Bruins have home-ice advantage after finishing second in the Atlantic Division with a 47-20-15 record and 109 points. The Maple Leafs finished third with 102 points.

JUSTIN BRAZEAU was skating at Warrior Ice Arena prior to practice, but he still has “some hurdles to get through” before he can return to game action for the Bruins.

Sweeney told reporters the rookie forward is still “week-to-week” and is “unlikely” to be ready for the beginning of Boston’s first-round series against the Maple Leafs.

“He’s coming back from an injury that the timeline we described is week-to-week,” Sweeney said. “I still think we’re in that week-to-week phase. The early part of the series is very, very unlikely. We’re hopeful, but there’s no guarantees on that one. He is skating, but he has some hurdles to get through.”

Brazeau suffered an upper-body injury April 2 against the Nashville Predators after a collision with Luke Schenn at center ice. The forward appeared to have injured his shoulder or arm. He had given the Bruins’ lineup a burst of energy they needed since being called up from Providence of the American Hockey League in February. Brazeau had five goals and two assists in 18 games.

Derek Forbort reported to Providence earlier this week on a long-term injury loan. The defenseman is expected to be in Providence’s lineup this weekend. The purpose of the loan – which can last up to three games and six days – is to give Forbort an opportunity to see if he’s healthy enough to return for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Sweeney said earlier this season that Forbort’s season was “likely over,” and mentioned Thursday that he was surprised at the strides Forbort has made in his recovery after undergoing two procedures.

“That’s a wait and see. Derek’s made great strides,” Sweeney said. “And a little bit surprisingly, to tell you the truth. He was on the operating table not too long ago for two different situations. So good on him, good on the training staff. We still have an undetermined timeline in terms of how he’s gonna continue to progress. But it’s certainly a positive sign he’s made the progress that he has.

“Credit to Derek, to tell you the truth, because he could have just, arguably, shut things down completely. But he wants to play. He’s a gamer. … He becomes a factor at some point during the playoffs.”

