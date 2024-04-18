This is the 500th piece I’ve written for the “Just a Little Old” column. When I began the column, I explained the inspiration for the title. Twenty years ago I was at a wedding in Oregon. My 2-year-old granddaughter Emma looked at me and said, “Dee, you’re old!” I pointed to my father, then in his 90s, and said, “Emma, I’m not old. Paw is old.” And she said, “I guess you’re just a little old.” Emma, now a junior at Bowdoin College, is spending this semester in Madagascar.” And I’m, er, just a little older.

It’s been great fun to write about everything from gun control to grade inflation, alcoholism to abortion, political protests to the new Veteran’s Plaza. I’ve had the privilege of profiling several people in their 80s, 90s and 100s, as well as younger people who are already making a positive difference in the world.

I’ve not been shy about featuring some of my favorite local treasures, such as Bowdoin College, Maine State Music Theatre and Curtis Memorial Library, each of which brings wisdom and light to Midcoast Maine.

I’ve celebrated people who share their creative talents, such as writers, actors, dancers and musicians.

It’s great to hear good things from people about the column. That said, some people have said, “I like most of your columns, but not the political ones.” The implication is that they’re Republicans and/or support Trump.

Well, when we’re talking about Trump we’re not dealing with “different political views.” We’re talking about different views of democracy and decency, common sense and the law. I’ve encouraged several people to write an op-ed in which they justify their support of Trump, both the man and his policies. No one ever does, which speaks volumes. In any case, I will continue exposing Trump’s immense flaws and his threat to our democracy as long as he controls one of America’s two major political parties. We stay silent at our peril.

Incidentally, I’m not one of those knee-jerk liberals. I voted for Nixon. I greatly admired John McCain, although he’s anathema to leaders in today’s Republican Party. I’d be tempted to support Liz Cheney for president, although my liberal friends are shocked when I say it. I favor term limits because today’s system gives politicians no incentive to work with the “other side.” I don’t believe trans men/boys should compete against women/girls. I abhor administrative bloat in government, education and health care. I respect the police. I believe we do need a sensible immigration policy. I’m frustrated with people who would rather claim victimhood than take responsibility for their actions. And I wish Joe Biden had decided not to run for president, although he’s done a fine job, and I’ll totally support his campaign.

Many thanks to the readers who have followed this column, and a special shout-out to people who have suggested possible topics or people to profile. I welcome more suggestions.

And thanks to The Times Record for giving me the space to share my views. I will continue to do so, the Good Lord willing and the creek don’t rise. I encourage readers to continue subscribing to The Times Record and to get their friends and neighbors to do so. The purchase of The Times Record and several other Maine dailies by the nonprofit National Trust for Local News should help ensure a brighter future. Indeed, the recently announced changes to the paper herald a bright healthy future for the paper.

Just for fun, I Googled the number “500” to see if I could find a good tidbit. And I did:

“Angel number 500 is a number of significant change in your life and personal progress. It encourages the recipient to take courage and worry not but go forward.”

Fair enough. Onward with optimism.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns at dtreadw575@aol.com

