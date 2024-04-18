Guzzetti for Senate
Maine needs a nerd with a big heart! On June 11, I will cast my vote for Jean Guzzetti for State Senate.
Jean is caring, energetic and fiercely dedicated and committed to deliver for the people she serves. As the mother of two girls in high school and a part-time student herself, Jean lives every day the urgency of the many issues confronting us today: the lack of affordable housing, the inadequate health care system, the escalating energy costs, and the threats from global warming. She also knows that these issues cannot be tackled without a sound understanding of what is at stake.
Compassionate leadership requires the ability to listen, to “look at it” through someone else’s eyes: thoughtful leadership needs you to also look at the bigger picture, as well as the details, to craft sound policies. Jean isn’t afraid to roll-up her sleeves, to dig in, and go beyond the obvious.
When my wife and I were trying to bring high-speed access to rural Bath, Jean sat with us for hours and listened to what we were trying to accomplish. She asked questions: who were the players, what was proposed, our asks, our frustrations. Then she cleared her schedule and spent an entire day with us at a broadband symposium, learning about the issues at the state level, meeting stakeholders and regulators. Being an effective legislator requires the skills needed for both the 30,000 foot view and still keeping an eye on the details.
From a pre-med, biology science college degree to a master of science in natural resources management, to now pursuing a law degree in energy, environment and natural resources, Jean has been working on honing her skills to be the best legislator she can be. She is one of only three Maine STEM candidates to be endorsed by Action 3.14 – an organization whose mission is to promote the election of Democrats with science backgrounds.
Maine needs legislators with big hearts and an insatiable curiosity to understand and tackle the challenges ahead. That’s why I support Jean Guzzetti for State Senate on June 11.
Christian Leger,
Bath
Facing food insecurity
Topsham.
Lemelin’s constituents deserve better
Last week, Maine Rep. Michael Lemelin (R-Chelsea) claimed that a mass shooting in Lewiston in October that left 18 people dead and wounded 13 others and storms that devastated many of Maine’s coastal and riverfront communities earlier this year were God’s revenge for LD 1619, a bill passed last year that expanded abortion rights.
“Meditate on this, Madam Speaker: When 1619 passed and went into law on Oct. 25, you told God, ‘Life doesn’t matter,’” Lemelin said in a speech on the House floor. “Keep in mind that the law came into effect on Oct. 25. God heard you, and the horrible events on Oct. 25 happened.”
His cruel and heartless comments were immediately condemned by legislators on both sides of the aisle. On Thursday, the Maine House voted unanimously to censure Rep. Lemelin and Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R-Fairfield), who had announced from the House floor that she agreed with Rep. Lemelin’s remarks.
We know our legislators will not always vote as we want. But we expect them, at the very least, to represent us with respect, compassion and good judgment. Sadly, Rep. Lemelin has failed in that regard time and time again.
Rep. Lemelin’s constituents in Chelsea, Dresden, Pittston and Randolph deserve a representative who will serve them with honor and dignity. They deserve better than this. We all do.
Kelli Whitlock Burton, chair, Lincoln County Democratic Committee
Joanne Mason, chair, Kennebec County Democratic Committee
Delia Cunningham, chair, Dresden Democratic Committee
Jane Beckwith, chair, Randolph Democratic Committee
Abortion rights
The Maine Legislature will not allow Maine voters to decide this November whether women have the constitutional right to direct their own health care, including the right to have an abortion.
Republicans’ opposition to allowing a referendum on a constitutional amendment to protect a woman’s right to have an abortion is extraordinarily hypocritical. While they generally support allocating Maine’s electoral college votes for president by congressional district to ensure that every voice is heard, they are denying voters the right to choose whether women have the constitutional right to control their own health care.
Even Arizona and Florida – yes, Arizona! – are heading toward putting abortion on the ballot this November. But not Maine. I am ashamed, appalled, and angry.
Alison Harris,
Brunswick
