WINSLOW — A man was arrested after a nearly nine-hour-long standoff that prompted a heavy response from law enforcement, police confirmed Thursday.

William M. Dolley, 52, was arrested and charged Wednesday with domestic violence assault, criminal restraint and violating conditions as a result of the standoff.

The incident began Wednesday morning at a residence at 167 North Pond Road after Winslow Police received reports that Dolley’s wife was “hiding in a closet fearful for her safety,” Winslow Deputy Police Chief Randy Wing said in a statement.

Dolley’s wife had not reported to work in three days, prompting her employer and daughter to each file complaints with the police.

“Initially, the two responding officers were unable to contact anybody at the residence,” Wing said. “The woman’s daughter provided new information that her mother was hiding in the woods. After a brief search of the woodlands surrounding the home, the victim was located and escorted to a cruiser for safety.”

Dolley was previously indicted on a charge of domestic violence last December. His wife was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, authorities were able to confirm Dolley was still in the house after Waterville Police K-9 unit was requested to assist. The Maine State Police tactical and crisis negotiation teams also were called to the scene after it became apparent Dolley was barricaded in the home.

“He didn’t respond to attempts made by the police to establish contact,” Wing said.

A loudspeaker was used to try to communicate with Dolley after he apparently stopped answering phone calls from law enforcement. Throughout the standoff, Dolley was armed with a baseball bat and a knife.

“I can’t guarantee your safety unless you put the bat down,” police were heard saying over the loudspeaker. “You can’t come out with a bat in your hand, you can’t come out with a knife in your hand. Don’t come out with any weapons.”

Dolley was heard responding with profanity.

Within hours, authorities obtained both a search warrant for the house and an arrest warrant for Dolley. Tactical units clad in camouflage and carrying assault rifles were in the woods surrounding the home, Wing said.

At around 7:30 p.m., a series of loud bangs were heard as law enforcement began firing projectiles through the home’s windows. Shortly after, the house appeared to lose power as the lights all went dark.

“We’re not shooting at you, we’re trying to get your attention,” the loudspeaker said. “These are not gunshots. Stop moving and drop the knife.”

Dolley had previously initiated a standoff at the same residence on North Pond Road in 2011. Authorities said at the time that the incident started after a heated argument between Dolley and his wife.

Dolley reportedly threatened to open fire on responding officers during the 2011 standoff, firing a single round shortly after law enforcement arrived.

That incident ended similarly to Wednesday’s. After shouting obscenities and threatening police, Dolley surrendered to police after about five hours. There were no injuries during the incident, and Dolley was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.

Wednesday’s standoff ended at around 8:30 p.m., Wing said, when Dolley came outside and surrendered to police. After being medically cleared at a hospital, he was transported to the Kennebec County jail.

Wing said Dolley will likely face additional charges as police continue their investigation.

