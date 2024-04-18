Bernice Louise Doane, 86, passed away peacefully on April 12 in Kennebunk, four days shy of her 87th birthday. She was born on April 16, 1937, in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, to Harvey and May (Dodge) Burlock.

Bernice graduated from Bethlehem High School in Bethlehem. She later graduated with her bachelor’s degree from Plymouth State Teachers College (Plymouth State University) in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Bernice was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother (Nanny), and friend. She touched the lives of many with her kindness, warmth, and grace. Her presence brought joy and comfort to all who knew her.

Throughout her life, Bernice was known for being deeply devoted to her family and the Christian Science Church. In addition to caring for her husband and two children she was a respected Christian Science practitioner and lecturer.

As the proud wife of Navy Lieutenant Commander, Charles B. Doane, Bernice successfully moved her family across the globe many times over the course of 20 years. Living in places like Taiwan, Virginia, Hawaii, and Rhode Island she made countless friends, many of whom she kept in touch with throughout her life. Bernice and her husband later retired in Kennebunk, where they together owned the English Meadows Inn and lived happily for many years.

Bernice had many passions and interests, including her love of animals, nature, and cooking. She will be remembered for her homemade macaroni and cheese, doughnuts, and chocolate chip cookies.

She is survived by her two children, Beverly (Doane) Green (Michael Stearns) of Newport, Rhode Island, and Jon C. Doane of Kennebunk. She was a proud grandmother to Hannah Hackett (Jonathan) of Newport, and Zachary Green of Chicago, and great-grandmother to Olivia and Harrison Hackett.

Bernice is predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Charles B. Doane, her parents, and her six siblings.

A graveside service to honor and celebrate Bernice’s life will be held at a later date in Newport.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island, at potterleague.org.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Bernice’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

