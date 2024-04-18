Robert Elliott “Rob/Bob” Brayman, 88 years, a resident of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully in the early hours of April 10, 2024, after a long illness.

Rob was born in Rockport, Massachusetts, June 27, 1935, to Elliott and Ellen (Johnson) Brayman. Rob grew up in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where he graduated from Gloucester High School in 1954. During his time in high school, he discovered his love for music. He was a member of the National ROTC Band as drum major and a clarinet/saxophone player for the “Starlighters” jazz band. As a drum major he participated in the 1953 inauguration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. As a high school athlete, he was a four-year varsity member of the track team and held the school record for the fastest mile. He was a member of the Gloucester Masonic Lodge for many years.

After high school Rob enlisted in the United States Air Force where he was stationed at Johnson Air Base in Iruma, Japan, as well as Osan Air Base in Korea as a map designer. Upon returning to the states he was stationed at Oxnard Air Force Base, California, until his honorary discharge in 1958. Rob returned to Massachusetts where he attended Wentworth Institute of Technology, becoming a mechanical design engineer. His first “civilian” job was at Anderson Little where he had top secret clearance as a contributor working on Project Mercury (first man on the moon), Project Apollo and Project Gemini. He then worked for United Engineers, Boston, GTE Sylvania, Massachusetts and Maine, Hussey Seating Company, North Berwick, and lastly Vishay Sprague, Sanford, where he worked from 1984 until his retirement in 1997 as the manufacturing engineering manager.

In October 1962, Rob met Gail Wallace after being set up on a blind date. They were married in May of 1963 in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, and spent the next 61 years happily married. In 1970 they moved from Lynnfield to Kennebunk, where they raised their three daughters. Rob was very involved in the girls activities attending every athletic event and school activity. He was an active member of both the athletic and music boosters. He was a supporter of Kennebunk Free Library and Christ Church, where he was chairman of the building committee and part of the group of men that painted the tallest steeple in town. He diligently volunteered with the Kennebunk town committee that digitized 100-plus years of town birth, marriage and death records which was a seven-year project.

Post retirement, Rob spent his time studying and teaching genealogy. Rob was able to trace the Brayman/Johnson family back hundreds of years. Upon completing the family genealogy, he completed many more family histories for extended family and friends. He was a member of the New England History and Genealogical Society, Maine Genealogical Society, Rhode Island Genealogical Society, Maine Historical Society and the Kennebunk Free Library Genealogical Club. He taught genealogy for the University of Southern Maine (senior courses), teaching many seniors of southern Maine how to trace their own family roots.

Rob was an avid lover of Boston sports. He enjoyed the Boston Red Sox as well as the Bruins. He coveted his 1970 autographed Bobby Orr flying goal photo as well as his celebratory hockey stick signed by former Stanley Cup players. He liked all animals and tolerated all the stray dogs, cats, wild birds and small animals that the girls brought home over the years. After retirement, he especially loved the company of his two favorite cats, Jethro and Peter, and wanted them to be with him always.

Advertisement

Rob was predeceased by his parents and will forever be missed by his wife of 61 years, Gail, his three daughters Donna (Jeff) Grande of Clayton, North Carolina; Jill Brayman (Chad Bernheisel) of Cumberland, Maine; Nancy (Kevin) Haverty of Wellesley, Massachusetts; and his nine grandchildren, Bailey, Danielle, Matthew, Jake, Saige, Andrew, Katie, Ben and Zachary.

The Brayman family would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the staff at Huntington Common, the Bradford House and Kennebunk Fire Rescue for the wonderful care that they took of Rob.

A private service to celebrate Rob will be held for the family and close friends at a future date.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094 or Kennebunk Fire Rescue, 1 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Rob’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: