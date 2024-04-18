KENNEBUNK – Kennebunk Free Library will present the exhibit “Mixed Media Art” by students at School Around Us and The New School. The exhibit will run May 1-30 in the library’s Speers Gallery.

The art exhibit reflects the talent of the learners that attend Pre-K through eighth-grade at School Around Us and high school students at The New School. At School Around Us and The New School, according to a press release, art is integrated into the curriculum and is seen as an essential component in developing one’s whole sense of self. The schools encourage their students to follow their passions where art is often at the heart of that. Throughout the school year learners create art from a variety of mediums like watercolor, acrylic, pencil, and digital art.

The learners self-selected the pieces that are represented in the show.

Two pieces that will be in the show are a watercolor of koi fish, and a pencil drawing of a jungle cat. The watercolor of the “Koi Fish” is by Seraphina Flewelling, age 7. “Seraphina,” according to the press release,”is a talented young artist. When she begins to do any type of art she will immediately become absorbed in her work. Creating art is a way Seraphina fully expresses how she sees the world. She has developed her own style and creates pieces of work that have depth of thought and details that are beyond her years.”

The pencil drawing “Jungle Cat” is by Teegan Donadini, age 13. According to the press release, “art has always been one of Teegan’s favorite subjects. As an artist she takes her time to think deeply about her art piece and works with care to fulfill her desired outcome. She is often found in the art studio at School Around Us working on a drawing and doing artwork with her friends.”

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery from May 1-30 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs.

For library hours and gallery access information, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

