KENNEBUNK – The Center, last week in a news release, announced it will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its “state-of-the-art addition, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to serving the 50-plus community in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Arundel and the surrounding towns.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Monday, April 29, at 4 p.m., following The Center’s annual meeting. The event will kick-off the construction of an addition to the existing facility and will “greatly enhance programs and activities offered to its members.”

The expansion project comes as a response to the growing needs of the expanding membership and aims “to provide a modern and welcoming space for adults aged 50-plus and will offer a comfortable and accessible environment to connect with peers and participate in a variety of enriching activities.”

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey of expansion.” said Bridget Dempsey, executive director of The Center, in an email. “This new addition will enable us to better meet the evolving needs of our community and continue our mission of promoting health and well-being.”

Local officials, community leaders, donors, and members of the public are invited to join The Center staff, board members, and the membership for the celebration.

For more information and to RSVP, contact The Center at 207-967-8514.

