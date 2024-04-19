KENNEBUNK – After a full year of solar panel activity and a recent environmental and cost efficiency review, the results are in for the Kennebunk branch of Norway Savings Bank.

“It is remarkable. After our first solar year, the reduction in electricity cost to operate the branch is down 30% year to year,” said Kerry Millett, facilities and purchasing manager vice president for Norway Savings, in a press release.

The array of solar panels, which stand just west of the branch at 68 Portland Road, have also offset carbon emissions at the location by nearly 50,000 pounds. That annual impact is equivalent to reducing the use and burning of 2,400 gallons of gasoline, 3,750 gallons of propane and close to 600 pounds of coal.

“Implementing solar panels and growing renewable power are parts of a wider Norway Savings Bank initiative that takes concrete steps to reduce negative impacts on the environment,” said Dan Walsh, president and CEO of Norway Savings, in an email. “Through our various green programs and encouraging electronic banking to customers, we are lowering our carbon footprint, decreasing the amount of paper we use, and promoting environmental sustainability and social finance.”

In recent weeks, Secure RMS, the bank’s recycling partner, recognized the bank as a socially responsible business that has collected and processed nearly half a million pounds of paper for recycling since 2010.

“We recognize that our daily work has an impact on the environment, and we take the necessary steps to ensure we are using resources responsibly in the communities in which we serve,” wrote Deb McPhail, senior deposit operations and BSA officer SVP for the bank.

“When constructing or renovating buildings, we analyze the facility’s environmental impact and long-term sustainability, no matter the size of the project,” said Millett. “We look for opportunities to ensure each of our buildings support the needs of our team members, customers, and communities.”

“Small contributions can make a big difference,” said Walsh. “Preservation improves our economy and is a primary component of being a good neighbor. Norway Savings Bank is committed to helping our team and customers learn that through minor adjustments today, they can help protect our planet for tomorrow.”

