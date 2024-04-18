BASKETBALL

Maine Celtics point guard JD Davison was named Thursday to the All-NBA G League third team, and center Kylor Kelley was chosen as a member of the All-Defensive team.

Davison averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals while leading Maine to within one victory of the G League championship. In his second season with the Celtics, he became the franchise’s all-time leader in assists.

Kelley led the G League with a 2.9 blocks per game, finishing with a franchise-record 105 blocks.

GOLF

PGA: Scottie Scheffler, running on fumes after an exhausting Masters victory, shot a 2-under 69 in the opening round of the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

J.T. Poston set the pace on an idyllic day with nine birdies – six of them in a seven-hole stretch – for a 63 that gave him a two-shot lead over Collin Morikawa and Seamus Power.

Ludvig Aberg, the runner-up at the Masters, was in the group three shots behind. Rory McIlroy birdied his last two holes to salvage a 67.

• Wesley Bryan chipped in for an early eagle and a late birdie, giving him a 9-under 63 for a three-shot lead in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Former PGA Tour winners Charley Hoffman and Troy Merritt were among five players tied for second, along with tour rookie Parker Coody.

LPGA: Defending champion and world No. 2 Lilia Vu withdrew from the Chevron Championship at The Woodlands, Texas, before the first round because of a back injury.

She issued a statement on Instagram saying she had “severe discomfort” in her back during warmups.

TENNIS

BARCELONA OPEN: Casper Ruud defeated Jordan Thompson in straight sets to earn his season-leading 26th win and secure a spot in the quarterfinals in Spain.

The third-seeded Norwegian won 6-1, 6-4.

Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, the seventh-ranked Greek who beat Ruud on Sunday to win the Monte Carlo title, reached the last eight with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Roberto Carballes Baena.

PORSCHE GRAND PRIX: Top-seeded Iga Swiatek beat Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals in Stuttgart, Germany.

The top-ranked Swiatek will face next Emma Raducanu, who knocked out Linda Noskova, 6-0, 7-5.

SOCCER

EUROPA LEAGUE: Liverpool failed to overcome a three-goal deficit and was eliminated despite beating Atalanta 1-0 in the second leg of their quarterfinal matchup.

Days after celebrating its first-ever Bundesliga title, Bayer Leverkusen held West Ham to a 1-1 draw at London Stadium to stretch its unbeaten streak to 44 and advance 3-1 on aggregate.

In the semifinals, Leverkusen will face Roma, which beat AC Milan 2-1 to advance 3-1 on aggregate.

Atalanta will meet Marseille, which topped Benfica 4-2 in a shootout. The French team forced a shootout by winning 1-0 in Thursday’s match to pull even on aggregate at 2-2.

