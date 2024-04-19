Advocates who have attempted for two years to persuade the Maine State Legislature to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products lambasted the state House on Friday for failing to vote on the bill before the session ended.

“It is astonishing when a policy has this much support from Maine voters all around our state – all with the goal of protecting youth from being targeted by an industry that preys upon young people – that there wasn’t a vote,” said Dan Cashman, spokesman for Flavors Hook Kids Maine, an advocacy group. “My heart goes out to the families who will have to deal with newfound addiction in the coming years when there was an opportunity to put a stop to it.”

The Senate narrowly approved the ban 18-16 last year, but the bill, L.D. 1215, never received a vote in the House. The Mills administration has said it supports the ban, with the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testifying in favor in 2023.

The bill would ban flavors such as mint, fruit, chocolate, menthol, vanilla and honey in all tobacco, including vaping products. The federal government currently bans flavors for cigarettes – except for menthol – but permits flavors in vaping products. Several Maine cities and towns, including Portland, South Portland, Falmouth, Brunswick, Bangor, Bar Harbor and Hallowell, have all passed local ordinances banning the sale of flavored tobacco.

And other states, including Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, California, Maryland and Utah, have passed bans or restrictions on the sale of flavored vaping products. Massachusetts and California have the strictest bans on the books.

Lost tax revenue from sales and other costs, means the bill would cost an estimated $24.5 million to implement, according to a fiscal note completed by legislative analysts. Those costs and those representing the vaping industry criticized the bill for potentially creating a financial burden for Maine, especially when people could cross state lines into New Hampshire to purchase flavored tobacco products.

However, public health advocates have pointed out that if flavors are banned, it would reduce costs in the health care system because fewer people would become addicted to nicotine.

“Maine kids deserve better,” said Rita Furlow, senior policy analyst for the Maine Children’s Alliance, in a news release. “They are being targeted over and over again by the tobacco industry in order for that industry to protect their profits. The only way for them to protect their profits is to get our youth hooked on tobacco, and right now, they’re doing that through flavored tobacco.”

