SCARBOROUGH – Brian L. Kempton 78, of Old Orchard Beach died Monday April 15, 2024, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.
Brian was born in Gray, the son of Chester and Elizabeth Kempton. He graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School, class of 1965. He married Sandy Harriman on Nov. 27, 1968. Brian worked for General Electric as a fitter until he became disabled.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Chester Kempton, and twin brother, Bruce Kempton.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; his sister, Marilyn Voisine and her husband Rodney of Bristol, Conn., his sister-in-law, Jennifer Kempton of Scarborough; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be made at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to
Hospice of Southern Maine
390 U.S. Route One
Scarborough, ME 04074
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.