SCARBOROUGH – Brian L. Kempton 78, of Old Orchard Beach died Monday April 15, 2024, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Brian was born in Gray, the son of Chester and Elizabeth Kempton. He graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School, class of 1965. He married Sandy Harriman on Nov. 27, 1968. Brian worked for General Electric as a fitter until he became disabled.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Chester Kempton, and twin brother, Bruce Kempton.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; his sister, Marilyn Voisine and her husband Rodney of Bristol, Conn., his sister-in-law, Jennifer Kempton of Scarborough; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be made at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

