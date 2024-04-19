RANDOLPH – Debra Lillian Knapp, born on April 23, 1951, in Farmington, passed away on April 9, 2024, in Randolph. She worked at Bass Shoes in Wilton after high school. She was a beloved Psychiatric Nurse whose career spanned various healthcare institutions including Thayer Hospital in Waterville, Jackson Brook Institute in South Portland, Community Counseling in Saco, and Spring Harbor Hospital in Westbrook.
Debra will be remembered by her surviving niece, Erin Greene; cousins Susan Williams, Nancy Hanson, Brenda Maxfield; many nieces and nephews; and her partner, Bunny B. Mills.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara (Hinkley) Knapp, father, Cecil A. Knapp; sister, Dolores Greene; and seven half-siblings Knapp.
Debra’s educational journey included attending Phillips Elementary, graduating from Phillips High School in 1969, and furthering her studies at the Plus Gray’s School of Business and the Central Maine School of Nursing.
A celebration of Debra’s life will be held in Phillips sometime over the summer. Direct Cremation of Maine in Belfast is assisting with the arrangements. May her soul rest in peace.
