GEORGETOWN – Eugene “Gene” Reynolds, 92, passed away on April 13, 2024 at his home.

Born in Bath on April 17, 1931, to Alvah C. and Agnes M. (Powers) Reynolds. He attended Georgetown schools and graduated with honors from Morse High School in 1950. Gene was a multi-sport athlete.

He married Claire MacGillivary in February of 1951 and they were married for over 60 years, until her death in 2011.

After high school, he worked in Bath at Sears, Senters and as a traffic manager for Hyde Windlass.

He had his own business, Reynolds Construction/Paving, a business he ran with his sons and grandsons for 60 years.

Gene was a lifelong sports enthusiast, sponsoring Bath Little League teams, coaching basketball, umpiring and coaching men’s softball. He was a life-long New England sports fan, as well as for the Portland Sea Dogs.

He had many interests, especially a love of history. He gave talks on a variety of local history subjects. One of his proudest endeavors was the writing of his book, “Images of America: Georgetown”. He was instrumental in the fundraising for the GHS building.

In Georgetown, Gene was very active in his community as a school board member, town constable, fire department captain, and road commissioner.

He was predeceased by his sister, Doris MacArthur and a special brother-in-law, Keith MacGillivary; and childhood friend, Clayton Heald.

Gene is survived by his sons Eric (Denise) of Lisbon, David (Holly) of Georgetown, Todd (Michelle) of North Port, Fla., Wayne Benjamin of Georgetown, his daughters Debra Smith (Clint) of Bowdoinham, Darla Russell (Dennis) of Georgetown, Darcy Emerson (John) of Nobleboro, Heidi Grover (Danny) of Wiscasset; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Thank you, Dr. Hjorth’s and his staff for your wonderful care of our dad.

Visiting hours Friday, May 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath.

A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 2 p.m. at the Georgetown Community Center, 19 Old Schoolhouse Rd., Georgetown.

Full obituary at daiglefuneralhome.com. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Five Islands or the Georgetown Historical Society.

