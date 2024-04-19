STANDISH – John Dennis Dalton Jr., 68, died peacefully in his home on April 11, 2024. John was born on Feb. 21, 1956 in Washington D.C. to John Sr. and Stella Dalton.

John graduated from Westbrook High School. At a young age he got his first job on a potato farm to help his mother with bills. He later discovered his passion for IT management and became a self-taught expert in the field.

In 1977, John married his now former spouse, Michaelene Curran, and together they had two children. As a family, they enjoyed spending their summer nights on the boat at Forest Lake, accompanied by their beloved dog, Cali. They also had annual camping trips to Sebago Lake State Park with the Deshaies family.

John is survived by his daughter, Leigh-Anne, affectionately called “Missy” by her dad, (Rick) Fortin, Matthew, known as “Matty” to his dad, (Teresa) Dalton; and two granddaughters, Tehya and Glorya Esposito-Dalton. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Dalton, brother, Dennis (Maria) Dalton, and sister, Katy (Dennis) Dalton-Gilblair.

He was predeceased by his father, John and mother, Stella Dalton.

John will be cremated and his ashes will be spread by his family in the places that brought him the most joy and held special meaning to them.

In honor of John’s life, the family would like to invite those who knew him and would like to share stories or laughter, to join them at Bruno’s in the Ocean Star Banquet Room on Wednesday, May 1, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous