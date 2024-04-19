BIDDEFORD – Biddeford City Council has been upended by the sudden departure of two of its members.

Biddeford City Councilor Bobby Mills (Ward 4) officially resigned on April 16 after being arrested and charged for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol earlier this month. And only a day later, city officials fielded another notice of resignation, this time from Councilor Julian Schlaver of Ward 5.

Schlaver was issued a summons for assault on April 13, according to police dispatch records. In a phone interview, Schlaver said the alleged assault detailed in the summons is a misdemeanor, and stems from an incident where he inadvertently touched a woman inappropriately while intoxicated. A summons can be served in lieu of an arrest warrant when a defendant is facing minor criminal charges.

At their latest City Council meeting, the body unanimously voted to accept Mills’ resignation and also approved a sped up nomination process for candidates interested in filling his vacated Ward 4 seat. The city will hold a special election on June 11, the same day as the state primary. Interested candidates can submit nomination papers to the City Clerk by May 6.

“I’m not a public figure. I’m a private citizen so I have nothing to discuss,” Mills wrote when asked for comment. Mills announced his

intention to resign from City Council and as York County treasurer two days after the incident, on April 9. Under Maine law, a first OUI conviction is a misdemeanor.

Advertisement

A day after Mills’ resignation was accepted, City Councilor Julian Schlaver sent a message to city officials letting them know that with “great regret” he intends to resign as councilor for Ward 5 and from all his other committees and appointments.

“Unfortunately, this weekend, I had too much to drink, and what was meant to be a friendly gesture at the end of the night did not come across that way,” he said via phone on April 18. He added that he was sorry for the incident and because of it he felt it was necessary for him to resign from City Council.

City Council must convene and vote to confirm the resignation before it’s finalized. There is currently a special meeting on the calendar for April 22, though the agenda has not been set.

Schlaver declined to say more about the incident, citing the desire to protect the anonymity of the person he’s accused of assaulting.

It’s not clear from the police records who phoned the police on that evening, but it’s logged as a “non-emergency call” to a location on Main Street.

Sergeant Brian Mills with the Biddeford Police Department said he has no comment on either charge and directed questions to the Chief of Police JoAnne Fisk, who was not available to speak before deadline.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: