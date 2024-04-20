We write on behalf of Marion Bowman, Delia Cunningham and Jane Beckwith. We represent the Democratic committees in Lincoln and Kennebec counties and the towns of Chelsea, Dresden and Randolph, respectively.

Last week, Maine Rep. Michael Lemelin, R-Chelsea, claimed that a mass shooting in Lewiston in October that left 18 people dead and wounded 13 others and storms that devastated many of Maine’s coastal and riverfront communities earlier this year were God’s revenge for L.D. 1619, a bill passed last year that expanded abortion rights.

“Meditate on this, Madam Speaker: When 1619 passed and went into law on Oct. 25, you told God, ‘Life doesn’t matter,’” Lemelin said in a speech on the House floor. “Keep in mind that the law came into effect on Oct. 25. God heard you, and the horrible events on Oct. 25 happened.”

His cruel and heartless comments were immediately condemned by legislators on both sides of the aisle. On Thursday, the Maine House voted unanimously to censure Rep. Lemelin and Rep. Shelley Rudnicki, R-Fairfield, who had announced from the House floor that she agreed with Rep. Lemelin’s remarks.

We know our legislators will not always vote as we want. But we expect them, at the very least, to represent us with respect, compassion and good judgment. Sadly, Rep. Lemelin has failed in that regard time and time again. Rep. Lemelin’s constituents in Chelsea, Dresden, Pittston and Randolph deserve a representative who will serve them with honor and dignity. They deserve better than this. We all do.

Kelli Whitlock Burton

chair, Lincoln County Democratic Committee

Joanne Mason

chair, Kennebec County Democratic Committee

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: